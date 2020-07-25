Happy Parents Day 2020: So as you celebrate Parents Day, here are some of the heartfelt and emotional wishes to be shared with your friends and family on this occasion

Happy Parents Day 2020: Parents Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July every year to show affection and love towards parents for their commitment and enormous sacrifices made to bring up their children in a safe environment. (File Photo)

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Parents Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July every year to show affection and love towards parents for their commitment and enormous sacrifices made to bring up their children in a safe environment. On this day, people show their gratitude towards their parents for unconditional love and sacrifices. People across the world try to make their parents feel special by doing something to make their day memorable. To make your parents feel special, you can give them gifts or plan a dinner or picnic with them. However, because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, you are requested to stay inside and celebrate Parents Day at home. So as you celebrate Parents Day, here are some of the heartfelt and emotional wishes to be shared with your friends and family on this occasion:

I know I am lucky to have parents who love endlessly… to me and each other. Happy Parents Day!

Today is a very special day for me because I get to celebrate the people I love more than my life and they’re my beloved parents! Happy parents day.

You bring a smile on my face when I’m sad, you set my spirits high when I feel low, but you just make my day brighter with your love and care.

You’re the parents that all kids hope to have, and you both are the pillars of support that every family wishes it had. Happy parent’s day to the best parents ever.

The biggest blessing for a child is his parents. I feel lucky all the time for having such amazing parents like you! Happy Parents’ Day!

Happy Parent’s Day! Thank you for always being my biggest supporter!

You two have always been my source of inspiration and my motivation. I love you, mom, and dad. Wishing both of you a Happy Parent’s Day!

I was born lucky because I was born to the most adorable parents in the world. Thanks for making my world so beautiful. Happy Parents’ Day!

I have a heart full of love and respect for you two. You made my childhood awesome and my life wonderful. Thank you! happy Parents’ Day!

Check out these Quotes on National Parents Day:

The depth of the love of parents for their children cannot be measured. It is like no other relationship. It exceeds concern for life itself. The love of a parent for a child is continuous and transcends heartbreak and disappointment. – James E. Faust

At the end of the day, the most overwhelming key to a child’s success is the positive involvement of parents. – Jane D. Hull

We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves. – Henry Ward Beecher

Behind every young child who believes in himself is a parent who believed first. – Matthew Jacobson

It’s a funny thing about mothers and fathers. Even when their own child is the most disgusting little blister you could ever imagine, they still think that he or she is wonderful. – Roald Dahl

Our parents deserve our honor and respect for giving us life itself. Beyond this, they almost always made countless sacrifices as they cared for and nurtured us through our infancy and childhood, provided us with the necessities of life, and nursed us through physical illnesses and the emotional stresses of growing up. – Ezra Taft Benson

What it’s like to be a parent: It’s one of the hardest things you’ll ever do but in exchange, it teaches you the meaning of unconditional love. – Nicholas Sparks

A parent’s love is whole no matter how many times divided. – Robert Brault

My parents didn’t believe in luck. They believed in hard work and in preparing me to take advantage of opportunities.

Like many parents, they taught me to be generous but never to depend on the generosity of others. – Naveen Jain

It's well said that one of the greatest titles in the world is the parent and one of the biggest blessings in the world is to have parents to call mom and dad. Celebrate this Parents Day with love!

Posted By: Simran Babbar