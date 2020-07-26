Parents play a tremendous role in the development of their children. Nothing can be compared to their love which is unconditional.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The fourth Sunday of July is officially fixed for National Parents' Day in India. This year, it will be celebrated on July 26. The day is especially observed to honour all the parents. People show their love and affection towards them for their enormous sacrifices and lifelong commitments to their children.

The history of celebrating this day to serve the parents goes back in 1994 when President Bill Clinton introduced National Parent's Day by signing a Congressional Resolution and making it a law. As per the law, Parents’ Day is established for “recognizing, uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in the rearing of children” (cited in the National Parents’ Day Council website).



There are different days to honour them, however, one common yet adorable way is to gift them something with love.

Here are some ideas you can go for:

A personalized LED cushion with a photograph of your parents.

Greeting card along with some bouquet and chocolates always work, no matter what. They convey a lot of things which words might fail to do so.

A trendy 'then and now' picture marking their love life.

If you are far away from your parents amid this lockdown, you can send online gifts to them. There are various online platforms that will help you do so.

A DIY family love journal is a beautiful idea that will take them back to the memory lane.

One thing which can convey your true feelings to your parents is a handmade gift. These are made by your own efforts and will help you convey your little thanks for their lifelong love and care.

Another cute gift couble be a watch for your parents. You can also gift them something which might help in their day to day life.

Parents play a tremendous role in the development of their children. Nothing can be compared to their love which is unconditional. They also want to be loved and respected by their child, that could be the best gift to them.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma