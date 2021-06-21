To mark the celebration of this unique day what's better than to try the mouth-watering recipe of onion rings. Scroll down and go through the easy-to-make dish at home.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As the name suggests, Onion Rings Day is dedicated to the amazing appetizer which is made of onions. This is a deep-fried batter coated on them that makes the whole recipe beyond delicious. The special dish is common in countries like Canada, UK, Australia and more. This day is observed on June 22 all over the world.

Therefore, to mark the celebration of this unique day what's better than to try the mouth-watering recipe of onion rings. So, here we are with the full details of the dish which you can easily prepare at home. Take a look

Ingredients

1 large onion, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 egg

1 cup milk, or as needed

¾ cup dry bread crumbs

seasoned salt to taste

1 quart oil for frying, or as needed

Recipe

Heat the oil in a deep-fryer to 365 degrees F (185 degrees C).

Separate the onion slices into rings, and set aside. In a small bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder and salt.

Dip the onion slices into the flour mixture until they are all coated; set aside. Whisk the egg and milk into the flour mixture using a fork. Dip the floured rings into the batter to coat, then place on a wire rack to drain until the batter stops dripping. The wire rack may be placed over a sheet of aluminum foil for easier clean up. Spread the bread crumbs out on a plate or shallow dish. Place rings one at a time into the crumbs, and scoop the crumbs up over the ring to coat. Give it a hard tap as you remove it from the crumbs. The coating should cling very well. Repeat with remaining rings.

Deep fry the rings a few at a time for 2 to 3 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove to paper towels to drain. Season with seasoning salt, and serve.

