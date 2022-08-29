Happy Onam 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

Onam is one of the most auspicious festivals of people living in Kerala and is just around the corner. People will observe the festival on August 30. The festival is also known as ThiruOnam or Thiruvonam. The day marks the new year for Malayalis and is celebrated with great zeal. The festival is celebrated annually between August and September, and this year the festival will be celebrated on August 30th and will continue on September 8.

As the special occasion is just around the corner, we bring you wishes, messages, and quotes that you can share with your family and friends. You can also use them as your WhatsApp and Facebook statuses.

Onam 2022: Wishes

* Sending warm greetings to you and your family on the wonderful occasion of Onam!

*Keep the spirit of Onam in your hearts. May your home be filled with joy, love, and peace. Happy Onam!

* May Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. Have the most beautiful Onam!

* On this joyous occasion of Onam, I wish you joy and good health, and may you always enjoy the bounty of nature!

Onam 2022: Messages

* May the festival of Onam be the start of your colorful, healthy, and happy life. Wishing you all the best this Onam!

* Sending the most heartwarming Onam greetings your way. May God guide and bless you with good health and good life.

* Forever remembering thoughts of happiness & prosperity with all sweet Onam days. Happy Onam.

* As Kerala welcomes our dear King, I wish you an Onam, filled with Happiness and Joy My heartfelt Onashamsakal.

Onam 2022: Quotes

* Celebrate this Onam festival with joy and happiness.

* Cheers to this auspicious occasion! Happy Onam everyone!

* Hope this ONAM brings in Good Fortune and Happiness for you!

* May the spirit of Onam appear everywhere at all times!!!