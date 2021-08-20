Happy Onam 2021: Among all the festivities and rituals, Malayalis look forward to Onam Sandhya. It is an elaborate feast that has various Malayali delicacies such as banana chips, khichdi, rasam, curd rice, mango pickle, etc.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Onam 2021 is one of the important festivals for all Malayalis across the nation. It is on this day, demon king Mahabali returns to Kerala, his kingdom. According to the Malayali calendar, it's a day festival that falls in the month of Chingam. This year, Onam will be celebrated on August 21, 2021.

Among all the festivities and rituals, Malayalis look forward to Onam Sandhya. It is an elaborate feast that has various Malayali delicacies such as banana chips, khichdi, rasam, curd rice, mango pickle, etc.

As the day is around the corner, here we have brought you some warm wishes, messages and quotes to share with your family and friends. Also, to mark the day you can share them on your Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Onam 2021 Wishes

A festival of togetherness

Homecoming, celebration, and fun

Here’s a Happy Onam wish

To each and every one

Happy Onam

Celebration, Happiness and Prosperity

Are sent to you today

Wish you a very Happy Onam

May health and wealth come your way

Wish you a happy Vamana Jayanthi

Let Onam spread the cheer

May Mahabali bless you today

And all throughout the year

Happy Onam

Memories of moments celebrated together.

Moments that have been attached in my heart,

4ever. Make me Miss U, even more, this ONAM.

Hope dis ONAM brings in Good Fortune &

Abounding Happiness 4 U!

May the spirit of Onam remains everywhere

Whatever you do,

Whatever you think

Whatever you hope in your life

Wish you a Happy Onam

The Onam Celebration is an occasion for people to remind themselves of the all-pervasive nature of the divine. I wish all your family members and especially you, A Happy Onam & Tiruonam!

May the colour and lights of Onam

fill your home with happiness and joy.

My heartiest wishes to you and your family

on the eve of Onam.

Onam is not just a festival to cherish,

but a moment to reincarnate a past of

prosperity and goodness.

Some festivals are special

Onam is one such day

May all the love and happiness

Bundled with blessings come your way

“Onam is the time for poookalam on floor, children on swings, tiger clad men with hunters behind them. People enjoying sadhyas with family. May this Onam bring joy and prosperity to all.”

Do what you like, say what you feel

All the scars of past and present

May this Onam heal.

Believe and be blessed.

Happy Onam.

Flower carpets, boat races,

Delicacies and celebrations too

May this Onam bring

All the happiness for you.

Happy Onam.

Onam 2021 Quotes

May your life be decorated like Pookalam,

sail in harmony like a snake boat, and provide

you variety like the food at community luncheons.

Onam is a celebration of the homecoming

of Emperor Mahabali. May you get the

opportunity to enjoy the love and bounties

of nature by sharing it with your

friends and family.

May Lord Vamana bless you with a wonderful

harvest of your deeds at all times and on this

a festive occasion, may you reap a wonderful

harvest of crop, relationship and happiness.

A great Pookalam is an assimilation of design

of assorted bright flowers, idea, commitment,

group work and perseverance.

It imitates life as these are the prerequisites

for constructing an outstanding life.

Festivals bring the family together. It gives reason to have fun one more time.

A festival like Onam brings prosperity to the family.

It gives reason to smile One more time.

Happy Onam to you and your family!

Another beautiful Onam has come...Let us all stay together and celebrate this day. Wishing a Very Happy Onam to all Mallus!

The Onam is an occasion for people to remind themselves of the pervasive nature of the divine. I wish all your family members a Happy Onam & Thiruonam.

May this auspicious Occasion Bring prosperity and fulfilment to your Life... Happy Onam

May your Life be blessed with Love and Laughter, Heartfelt Wishes this Onam

Onam 2021 Messages

One more Onam is coming to remind us

Maveli’s golden rule. Let me take the pleasure to wish you

and your family a very happy Onam festival!

I wish that next year,

I’ll be there to celebrate this fun celebration with you.

Have a blessed Onam!

I may be miles away, but the spirit of Onam will always stay in my heart.

So, let’s celebrate this Onam festival by heart and my soul.

Happy Onam to you!

Giving, sharing, loving and celebrating together – that’s the essence of Onam.

May this year’s Onam celebration bring more fun to you and your friends and family.

Happy Onam!

May Maveli thampuran Visit your Home and bless you on this Home.

May you have to most wonderful Onam celebration with your friends and family.

Don’t forget to share those moments with me.

I’ll just be here. Happy Onam.

Greetings From my family to yours… Have a colourful and happy Onam!

Sending my warmest wishes to your family this Onam festival. Have a happy and wonderful Onam!

I wish you to have a wonderful and blessed Onam. May your home be filled with joy, peace and happiness. Happy Onam!

May Your Onam be filled with Happiness, Joy and Celebration. Happy Onam!

May the festival of Onam be the start of your colourful, healthy and happy life. Wishing you all the best this Onam!

Sending the most heartwarming Onam greetings your way. May God guide and bless you with good health and good life.

Wish you all a euphoric, prosperous, colourful, healthy, wealthy and fun-filled Onam! Let this season brings you a lot of good luck, peace of mind, happiness and all that you wish!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv