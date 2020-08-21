Happy Onam 2020: Onam begins with Atham and ends on Thiru – the tenth day – which is the most auspicious day of the festival. This year, we will be celebrating Onam from August 22 to September 2.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Onam is one of the popular festivals of India that is celebrated to mark the beginning of the Malayalam year which is known as ‘Kolla Varsham’. Observed in the month of Chingam of the Malayali calendar, Onam is the main festival among Keralites and is also known as the ‘harvest festival’.

Onam begins with Atham and ends on Thiru – the tenth day – which is the most auspicious day of the festival. This year, we will be celebrating Onam from August 22 to September 2.

Onam is a special festival which is celebrated by Keralites with a lot of fervour. However, this time, you won’t be able to celebrate it much because of the coronavirus crisis as you are not recommended to go outside. However, you can still share some wishes, greetings and messages with your loved ones on this day. So you celebrate Onam, here some wishes and messages that you can celebrate with your friends and family:

Wishes and Greetings:

On this festive occasion, I extend my warm wishes to you and your family. May you all be blessed with happiness and prosperity in your life. Onam Greeting to you and your family!

May your life be as colourful as the colour of Onam. Wishing you lots of prosperity and good fortune. Happy Onam!

On this festive occasion, I pray that the spirit of Onam fills your heart with joy! Wishing you a life full of happiness, prosperity and satisfaction. Happy Onam!

May the colour and lights of Onam fill happiness and prosperity in your home. Happy Onam!

Remembering and cherishing the old and prosperous time when we flourished, I wish you luck, happiness and successful life ahead!

It has been great to celebrate Onam with you every time. Despite being a mile away, the memories of the good festive time are still warm in my heart. Cherishing those happy moments, I wish you and your family a very happy Onam!

On the occasion of Onam, I pray that your life is filled with abundance, happiness and success. Onam greeting to you and your family. Stay blessed!

Quotes:

“We celebrate Onam to commemorate a glorious past. All of us yearn for a time like that of King Mahabali, a time when prosperity, joy and love blended. But in order to realize this dream, we need to put forward creative and sustained effort”

“Chingamastile chini chini Peyyuna Mazhayum. Thumba puvinte gandamulla pookalavum. Puthan Kodiyum uduth Maveli Mannane Varavelkan Malayala Desham Orungi kazhinju…. Happy Onam!”

“Colourful Pookalam…Lively Songs…Delicious Feasts…Complete it with prayers to have a blessed year ahead til next Onam festival. Happy Onam!”

“It's Onam! So, let's celebrate the spirit of the harvest festival in all its splendour. Decorate your house with pookalams, listen to the melodious Onappattus and enjoy the auspicious festival of Onam!”

“May God bless you and fill your heart with joy and happiness. May the colours and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. Enjoy the most beautiful Onam with your family!”

Messages:

Happy Onam. On this joyous occasion of Onam, I wish you joy and good health and may you always enjoy the bounty of nature!

On this festive occasion, I extend my warm wishes to you and your family. May you all be blessed with happiness and prosperity in your life. Onam Greeting to you and your family!

When Onam is here, happiness is in the air. Let the sweet frangrance of flowers fill our homes and the aroma of home-cooked delicacies tease our senses. Happy Onam!

Onam is here. It’s time to decorate your home with Pokalams, challenge friends for a fun-filled boat race and feast like a king during Onam Sandhya. Let’s celebrate the harvest festival together and make it a moment to remember. Happy Onam!

Here’s wishing you health, wealth and happiness. May the spirit of Onam remain everywhere—where ever you go, whatever you do and whoever you might be with. Happy Onam!

Cheers to the beautiful festival. May your life be filled with joy and happiness! Happy Onam!

May King Mahabali bless you with good health and happiness. May all your hopes, dreams and wishes come true. Happy Onam!

Happy Onam. On this joyous occasion of Onam, I wish you joy and good health and may you always enjoy the bounty of nature!

