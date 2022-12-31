Happy New Year 2023: Funny Jokes And Messages To Share With Your Friends On This Day

As we are all set to welcome 2023, all of us desire the willpower to move past the last year and anticipate some exciting new opportunities. In order to bid farewell to the previous year, people hold grand parties, celebrations, exchange gifts, go for vacation and more, to make it a memorable one. For those who are living far away from their family and friends, the only source of communication is exchanging texts, jokes, sms and positive quotes. So, here are some of the best quotes and jokes we have collected for you:

1. Why did the man sprinkle sugar on his pillow on New Year's Eve?

He wanted to start the year with sweet dream

2. My resolution was to read more...

So I put the subtitles on my TV.

3. What's the luckiest band to listen to on New Year's Day?

Black-Eyed Peas

4. What does the little Champagne bottle call his father?

Pop!

5. Why did 2022 go by in a blur?

My resolution must've been too low.

6. Why did the woman start making breakfast at 11:59 p.m. on December 31?

She wanted a New Year's toast.

7. What do snowmen like to do on New Year’s Eve?

Chill out.

8. Why do you need a jeweler on New Year’s Eve?

To ring in the New Year.

9. This New Year’s, I’m going to make a resolution I can keep: no dieting all year long.

10. What happened to the man who shoplifted a calendar on New Year’s Eve?

He got 12 months!

11. I was going to quit all my bad habits for the new year, but then I remembered that nobody likes a quitter.

12. What did Adam say to Eve on Dec. 31?

It’s New Year’s, Eve.

Funny quotes and wishes to share on New Year 2023

An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.

~Bill Vaughan

I never worry about being driven to drink; I just worry about being driven home.

~W. C. Fields

It’s time to make old mistakes in different ways. Hurray! Happy New Year!

“I would say ‘Happy New Year,’ but it’s not happy; it’s exactly the same as last year except colder.”

— Robert Clark

“New Year’s is just a holiday created by calendar companies who don’t want you reusing last year’s calendar.”

— Unknown