Happy New Year 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Special Day

THE WHOLE world is geared up to welcome the new year with great enthusiasm and joy. On New Year's Eve, people get together to celebrate the joyous occasion with lavish feasts, parties, delicacies, exchanging gifts and many more. The beginning of a new year symbolises new beginnings, renewed hopes, positive energy and a better future. January 1 is celebrated as the new year, therefore, we have compiled a list of some amazing and heartfelt wishes and messages to share on this day with your loved ones.

Happy New Year 2023: Wishes

"Happy New Year! May the coming year be full of grand adventures and opportunities."

"Wishing you 12 months of success, 52 weeks of laughter, 365 days of fun, 8,760 hours of joy, 525,600 minutes of good luck, and 31,536,000 seconds of happiness."

"Life is an adventure that's full of beautiful destinations. Wishing you many wonderful memories made in 2023."

"Happy New Year! Let's toast to yesterday's achievements and tomorrow's bright future."

"Wishing you and your family a happy new year filled with hope, health, and happiness - with a generous sprinkle of fun!"

"Wishing you a blessed New Year! When I count my blessings, I count you twice."

"May the New Year bring you happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous 2023!"

Happy New Year 2023: Messages

"A New Year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year."

"Every end marks a new beginning. Keep your spirits and determination unshaken, and you shall always walk the glory road. With courage, faith and great effort, you shall achieve everything you desire. I wish you a Happy New Year."

"No one can go back in time to change what has happened, so work on your present to make yourself a wonderful future."

"The New Year has brought another chance for us to set things right and to open up a new chapter in our lives. Happy New Year 2023!"

"As the New Year approaches us with hopes anew, here is to wishing you and your family a wonderful year ahead."

Happy New Year 2023: Quotes

“Always bear in mind that your own resolution to succeed is more important than any other.” -Abraham Lincoln

“How few there are who have courage enough to own their faults, or resolution enough to mend them.” -Benjamin Franklin

“Each year’s regrets are envelopes in which messages of hope are found for the New Year.” -John R. Dallas Jr.

“The changes in our life must come from the impossibility to live otherwise than according to the demands of our conscience, not from our mental resolution to try a new form of life.” -Leo Tolstoy

“Good resolutions are simply checks that men draw on a bank where they have no account.” -Oscar Wilde