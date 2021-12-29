New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The countdown for the year 2022 has already begun, and celebrations are pouring everywhere. As 2021 is about to end, people across the globe are gearing up to enter the new year with joy and happiness. The New Year not only brings hope to life and relations but is also the time for making new resolutions. The best part about New Year is the influx of messages and quotes that we share with our family and friends.

Apart from family and friends, the second most important people we have in our lives are our colleagues and co-workers. New Year is going to be one of the happiest and memorable events for most of us. If you are an office-going person, then you must be thinking of dropping New Year's wishes to your colleagues.

On the occasion of New Year 2022, here are a few wishes, messages, and quotes you can share with your loved ones and colleagues.

New Year 2022 wishes:

Happy New Year 2022 and good luck with new beginnings!

May your life be as bright as Sun, as beautiful as flowers, and you be showered with blessings and happiness. Happy New Year 2022!

Wishing you a year filled with the blessings of God. Happy New Year 2022!

Here’s to another year full of joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories with an unforgettable friend. Happy New Year 2022!

Wish you get all the success this year. Hope that joy and success follow you in every sector of life. Happy New Year 2022!

Wishing you and your family a Happy New Year 2022!

Have a wonderful New Year surrounded by all your loved ones!

May you fill your New Year with new adventures, accomplishments, and learnings!

Cheers to health, happiness, and prosperity in 2022!

Wishing you and your family a safe, healthy, and prosperous new year!

New Year is the time to start a new chapter of life. Happy New Year 2022!

Quotes for New Year 2022:

Hope Smiles from the threshold of the year to come, Whispering 'it will be happier'—Alfred Lord Tennyson

Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing—Sarah Ban Breathnach

Maybe this year, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives not looking for flaws, but looking for potential—Ellen Goodman

Follow your passions, believe in karma, and you won't have to chase your dreams, they will come to you—Randy Pausch

I hope that in this year to come, you make mistakes. Because if you are making mistakes...you're Doing Something—Neil Gaiman

And now we welcome the new year, full of things that have never been—Rainer Maria Rilke

Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year—Ralph Waldo Emerson

May the New Year bring you the courage to break your resolutions early!—Aleister Crowley

Your success and happiness lie in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties—Helen Keller

Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one—Brad Paisley

Always bear in mind that your own resolution to succeed is more important than any other—Abraham Lincoln

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen