New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally, it's the last day of the year, New Year's Eve, and soon we all be entering the brand new year 2022. The coming year will give a fresh start to everyone who has been battling with challenges for the past two years. Everyone is excited to start to bid adieu to the Year 2021 and looks forward to a promising and better tomorrow. And in wake to welcome the new year, people are planning to host parties or go out with friends or family.

However, due to the rise in the Omicron scare, several state governments have issued certain restrictions in wake to curb the outspread of the COVID-19 virus. So, here we are with some warm wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to your relatives or friends whom you aren't able to meet. Also, you can use the images at your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Happy New Year 2022: Wishes

Each year I spend with you is the best one yet! Here’s to making more memories in 2022.

I knew I could make it through everything I faced this year because of you. Thank you for your amazing friendship!

I can’t wait to see where the next year brings us! Wishing you nothing but happiness in the new year.

Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one!

You have come so far already, just think of how much you’ll grow in the year to come!

May this coming year lead you on a new exciting adventure, complete with life-changing experiences and deeper friendships.

A new year is like starting a new chapter in your life. It’s your chance to write an incredible story for yourself.

As you pursue your hopes and dreams, may this year bring you much success and may your journey be wonderful.

As the new year draws close, I hope it's filled with the promises of a hopeful tomorrow.

Give wings to your dreams and let them come true in 2022.

Happy New Year! Best wishes for peace and prosperity in 2022.

With the new year on the horizon, I wish that you embrace it with an open heart and go forward with faith, hope, and courage.

I’m so proud of everything you accomplished this year, and can’t wait to see what you do in 2022!

New is the year, new are the hopes, new is the resolution, new are the spirits, and new are my warm wishes just for you. Have a promising and fulfilling New Year!

May you discover everything you are looking for in the new year right inside yourself!

Happy New Year, my love! I feel like I can accomplish anything in this new year with you by my side.

Thank you for your constant love and support this past year. Here's to another amazing year.

I can't believe all the places the past year has brought us, and I can't wait to see where we go in 2022. I love you!

Here’s to another year full of joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories with an unforgettable friend!

Let this year be the year you go after progress over perfection and savour every victory you make along the way to your goals.

Happy New Year 2022: Quotes

~ Brad Paisley

Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.

~ Oprah Winfrey

With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.

~ Eleanor Roosevelt

As we look forward to the new year, let's resolve to recommit ourselves to the values we share.

~ Barack Obama

Life isn't about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.

~ George Bernard Shaw

In the New Year, never forget to thank your past years because they enabled you to reach today! Without the stairs of the past, you cannot arrive at the future!

~ Mehmet Murat Ildan

It's never too late - never too late to start over, never too late to be happy.

~ Jane Fonda

And now we welcome the new year. Full of things that have never been

~ Rainer Maria Rilke

Enjoy the little things in life, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.

~ Robert Breault

A new year. A fresh, clean start! It's like having a big white sheet of paper to draw on! A day full of possibilities!

~ Bill Watterson

Your present circumstances don't determine where you can go; they merely determine where you start.

~ Nido Qubein

Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbours, and let every New Year find you a better person.

~ Benjamin Franklin

~ Mehmet Murat Ildan

One day you will wake up and there won't be any more time to do the things you've always wanted. Do it now.

~ Paolo Coelho

There comes a day when you realize turning the page is the best feeling in the world because you realize there's so much more to the book than the page you were stuck on.

~ Zayn Malik

Happy New Year 2022: Messages

We wish you a very Happy New Year! We know that this past year has been full of challenges, and we pray that the coming year brings more certain times for your family. Sending all our love and good wishes for better days ahead.

Happy New Year to you and your family. We're so sorry you've been ill and hope you are feeling stronger and better every day. May this holiday season be a time of rest as you recover, and the new year full of hope for better days ahead.

Wishing you 12 months of success, 52 weeks of laughter, 365 days of fun, 8760 hours of joy, 525600 minutes of good luck, and 31536000 seconds of happiness. Happy New Year!

You can't go back and make a new start, but you can start right now and make a brand-new ending.

Wishing you a very joyful New Year despite these difficult times. We really wish things were different and that we could visit you! We hope that the new year brings your family much happiness and prosperity and that in time the world will be a safe place again. Take care of yourselves and see you on Zoom soon!

In an extraordinary year, I’ve been grateful for your extraordinary friendship…. thank you. And cheers to new beginnings!

The New Year brings in new opportunities, but I am forever grateful that all those changes will include having you by my side.

I'm so thankful for all the new year holidays we've shared together in past years, and I'm sorry we haven't been able to visit you this year. I hope you have a wonderful new year and that we can catch up in 2022. Stay safe!

Whatever the New Year brings, I know I’ll achieve my goals with you by my side. Happy new year to my forever love!

This new year message is packed full of virus-free hugs and kisses just for you! We hope you have a very happy new year and that we can see you again soon. Until then, cheers to you from afar for your good health and happiness!

Here’s to another year of untangling weird family dynamics in therapy.

It is time to forget the past and celebrate a new start. Happy New Year!

Time flies when you’re with the love of your life. Cheers to another year together — and forever to go!

Happy New Year 2022: Greetings

Enjoy the little things in life, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.

Here's hoping that 2022 is filled with new adventures with old friends! Sending lots of love and good wishes your way.

Thank you for standing by my side this year. May our friendship only grow stronger as we move into 2022.

May the Holiday season fill your home with joy, your heart with love and your life with laughter. Wishing you a very happy New Year and we look forward to seeing you in 2022.

In this loveliest of seasons may you find many reasons for happiness. Wishing you a very Happy New Year, and send lots of love from our family to yours!

Pop, fizz, clink—let’s toast to the future and pour another drink! Happy New Year!

Try to relax in the new year…and don’t think about all of the resolutions you’re supposed to be starting!

At the start of each new year, I can’t help but reflect on where I’ve been and who’s been beside me all along. Here’s to you!

No matter where this year takes us, we’ll always feel at home when we’re with family.

There’s no group I’d rather “cheers” with while celebrating this new beginning. Happy New Year!

Every resolution I make this year, I’ll want to do with you. Happy New Year!

This year is going to be the greatest one yet because we have each other.

