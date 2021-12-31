New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: New Year 2022 is around the corner, and people are busy preparing for the midnight celebration. Everyone across the globe is excited to celebrate the day and welcome the new year with their loved ones. The upcoming year gives hope for a better tomorrow and helps everyone in starting a new chapter of life. However, once again, the new year will be a low-key affair as several Indian state governments have implemented night curfews to curb the gathering of people, owing to the Omicron variant scare.

However, people can bid adieu, to the Year 2021 and welcome New Year 2022 by staying at home and organising a small party with only family members in attendance. Deck up your house with some fiery lights and decorate your home with traditional rangolis. Well, rangolis are considered to bring home prosperity and good luck, so what better start one can get.

Here we have brought you several Happy New Year 2022 rangoli ideas from several Youtube channels that will help you in making an awesome rangoli at your house doorstep. Check out below:

Happy New Year 2022 Peacock Rangoli

Happy New Year 2022 Dots Rangoli

Happy New Year 2022 Muggulu

Happy New Year 2022 Easy Rangoli Ideas

Meanwhile, on New Year's Eve, Google made a celebratory doodle with lots of confetti, candies and jacklights. As soon as the clock struck 12, Google's homepage went live on December 31 across multiple regions. Well, the year 2021 is ending on a serious note as a new variant of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omicron, is spreading its wings across the nation. Medical health professionals and experts have asked people across the globe to take precautionary steps and always wear a mask when stepping out of the house.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv