Happy New Year 2021: So to mark the New Year 2021, here are some best wishes, quotes, greetings, images, WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share with your friends, family and loved ones.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: New Year 2021 is just hours away and people have completed the preparations to welcome the new beginning. The year 2020 has been an unpredictable ride with pandemic, protests and many other things which affected the lives of people across the globe. Now the year is about to end and we should leave behind the adversities faced this year and focus on the new starting by being positive and cheery with shining spirits and aspirations for the future.

Now as we embrace the upcoming year 2021, lets promise to leave behind the negativity and vow to not the difficulties affect us in starting the new year on a positive note. Leaving all the difficulties behind, we should look forward to the future and working hard to achieve our dreams and ambitions. Let's promise to ourselves that this new year, we will be a better person and work towards leading our future to the righteous path and live the life to the fullest.

Happy New Year 2021 Wishes

May the new year be filled with brightness and hope so that darkness and sadness stay away from you. Happy New Year!

Wishing you 12 months of success, 52 weeks of laughter, 365 days of fun, 8,760 hours of joy, 525,600 minutes of good luck, and 31,536,000 seconds of happiness.

I’ve been waiting 365 days to say “Happy New Year” since I had so much fun saying it last year. Happy New Year, Friend.

Happy New Year. Here is a wish for the New Year from someone who is adorable, handsome, and intelligent and wants to see you smiling always.

May this New Year bring actual change in you, not a recurrence of old habits in a new package.

May you grow like wine, old but only better with time!

Every year brings with it new opportunities to mould yourself into what you want to be.

Life is the most interesting thing that will ever happen to you. Celebrate every day to the fullest!

May you paint the blank canvas of this year with bright and happy colours!

Cheers to health, happiness, and prosperity in 2021!

Wishing you and your family a safe, healthy, and prosperous new year!

New Year is the time to start a new chapter of life. Happy New Year 2021!

Have a wonderful New Year surrounded by all your loved ones!

May you fill your New Year with new adventures, accomplishments, and learnings!

May your New Year bring you reasons to smile!

May the New Year 2021 bring you more love, happiness, and blessings!

May all sorrows are washed away by God and you get showered with the best blessings!

May Lord shower you with blessings as we enter into the New Year 2021!

Happy New Year. Here’s to having a fresh start at binge eating, boozing, and slacking off.

To a New Year full of new possibilities, even though I’m sure we’ll just do the same old stuff anyway.

Happy New Year and good luck in the next year! We’ll both need it!

May your teeth are white, your eyes are bright, and your capacity for love at its height!

Wishing you a year full of blessing and filled with a new adventure. Happy new year 2021!

Here’s to another year full of joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories with an unforgettable friend!

Wishing you all a blissful new year. Hope that joy and success follow you in every sector of life.

Friends are the family we choose for ourselves. Cheers to another year of sisterhood.

Each year I spend with you is the best one yet! Here’s to making more memories in 2021.

New Year’s Day is the first page in a blank book: Write a phenomenal story!

New is the year, new are the hopes, new is the resolution, new are the spirits, and new are my warm wishes just for you. Have a promising and fulfilling New Year!

Happy New Year 2021 Quotes

“Always bear in mind that your own resolution to succeed is more important than any other.” - Abraham Lincoln

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right “ - Oprah Winfrey

“An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves” - Bill Vaughan

“If you asked me for my New Year Resolution, it would be to find out who I am.” - Cyril Cusack

“How few there are who have courage enough to own their faults, or resolution enough to mend them.” - Benjamin Franklin

“Character is the ability to carry out a good resolution long after the excitement of the moment has passed.” - Cavett Robert

“The changes in our life must come from the impossibility to live otherwise than according to the demands of our conscience, not from our mental resolution to try a new form of life.” - Leo Tolstoy

“Good resolutions are simply checks that men draw on a bank where they have no account.” - Oscar Wilde

“Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow.” - Albert Einstein

“One resolution I have made and try always to keep is this: To rise above the little things.” - John Burroughs

“Each year’s regrets are envelopes in which messages of hope are found for the New Year.” - John R. Dallas Jr.

“Let our New Year’s resolution be this: we will be there for one another as fellow members of humanity, in the finest sense of the word.” - Goran Persson

Happy New Year 2021 Messages

As the entire world around us grows older by a year, I hope you possess a heart that remains as youthful and cheerful as always. Happy New Year!

This message is to convey my heartfelt greetings to you and your family. Hope you had a great year and will have even a better one this time. Spend time with your near and dear ones. Enjoy!

Let’s make our New Year resolution to be there for each other and help fellow human beings in need even if we don’t know them personally. So come let’s spread some kindness and cheer! Happy New Year!

May your days be painted in gold. May your life be filled with diamonds. May the stars shine brightly on your world. May you have a fun-filled year. Happy New Year.

Colourful like the rainbow and brilliant like the sun fragrant as roses and filled with cheer and fun. Wishing you a Happy New Year.

Life is not about possession; it is about appreciation, new hopes and aspirations. Happy New Year.

A new year is a chance to make new beginnings and letting go of old regrets. Happy New Year.

Thanks for all the fun, and lovely moments we shared. May we have lots more in the glorious New Year.

May you live as long as you want and never want as long as you live!

Here’s to a bright New Year and a fond farewell to the old; here’s to the things that are yet to come, and to the memories that we hold.

May your most used attire in the New Year be a smile.

I wish God blesses you with the might to take every problem head-on and emerge unscathed.

May the Lord empower you with confidence and faith to do well amidst competition.

Enjoy this special time of year with those you love, and may the Lord bless you all with a happy and healthy New Year.

Praying that you and your family have a happy and healthy New Year!

I’m blessed to know that I have friends like you in my life this New Year. Here’s to many years to come!

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan