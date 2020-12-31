Happy New Year 2021 Rangoli Ideas: As everyone is gearing up for the New Year 2021 we have brought to some amazing rangoli designs to decorate your doorsteps.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Phew! We are just a few hours away to bid farewell to 2020 and one cannot be more excited than this. Not because things will change overnight in the year 2021 but will be a little better. This year was full of surprising events, which in a way prepared us for the upcoming year with the "new normal".

As everyone is gearing up for the New Year 2021 we have brought to some amazing rangoli designs to decorate your doorsteps. Because in India auspicious occasion is incomplete without rangoli, it doesn't just make the house beautiful but also fills the house with positivity. So try these latest muggulu ideas, traditional kolam patterns this New Year's Eve and for you, we have listed few videos for quick guidance.

Here check out the videos:

This New Year's Eve is going to bit different from last years as this year we will be ringing in the comfort of our homes slugging on the couch and binge on movies. With the year 2021, we will begin the journey of a new decade hoping it will be less catastrophic than what everyone got to experience this year.

In India, several states have implemented night curfews to curb the gathering of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities have also banned hotels, restaurants and clubs from organising an event or party. Not just this in Delhi police have warned people from partying on the terrace and those who ever want to organise a New Year's Eve party then they have to take special permissions from the commissioner and would have to inform how many people would be attending the party.

However, on the other hand, Kolkata is organising a big event on the eve of New Year. Here we will get to see several themes being displayed such as CAA, anti-agrarian law protest among others.

