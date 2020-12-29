Arranging a bonfire is actually not a tough task and if you are planning for one, you can just follow these steps:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: We all are done with the year 2020 and are looking forward to the coming year 2021 but the pandemic is still here and the fear of contracting the disease too, however, we want to celebrate the eve as well but how? We have got your back and have come up with answers. Instead of spending a lot of money on expensive parties, you can actually host one at home with just close friends.

Meanwhile, the winter season is on and the cold waves are making their way and for this, all we need is a bonfire, so why not have a bonfire party at home. While many people are planning for the same, so for your help we have made a step-wise guide on how to create one for your New Year celebration.

Now, read it carefully that arranging a bonfire is actually not a tough task and if you are planning for one, you can just follow these steps:

What things are required for a bonfire?

1. Stones

2. Pine, Needles, Tinder, etc

3. Large wooden sticks

4. Logs

How to make a bonfire?

Step 1: First thing first, you need to make a fire pit with bricks and stones by laying them in a circle pattern.

Step 2: Now put all the twigs, needle, paper, logs, and wooden sticks in the pit.

Step 3: Now make a triangular shape with a long wooden stick and leave some space in between so that the oxygen can pass.

Step 4: And, you are done, just lit it up and start the flame, blow a little and you are ready to go.

Step 5: Do not forget to keep the water near you so that you can put out the fire before leaving the party.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma