New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's that time of the year when we dress up and get all dolled up to party hard so that we can bid goodbye to the year and welcome the new year with a new beginning. However, things are different now and everyone is vigilant about the coronavirus pandemic but we can't be more excited to welcome the New Year 2021 because as we all know 2020 was one hell of a year but we want to party and stay safe at the same time. The only way to do this is by throwing a house party and limiting the guests so that you can enjoy yourself at your best by lowering the risk of coronavirus.

Here we have made a list of 5 things that you can do to make your party rocking and happening by staying safe at the house:

1. Dress Up

First things first! Do not forget to get ready because it's that time of the year and who does not love to get dolled up even though you are going to stay at home, your friends are still going to join you. So go order that dress that you've been wanting for so long or just take out that party dress from your wardrobe and do not forget to wear the mask, even though few people are going to gather at your house, your safety is in your hands so why not.

2. Plan a virtual party

The best way to stay safe is to host a virtual party and invite as many as friends you want on the video call and get the celebration on. You can talk, dance, and vibe by seeing each other on-screen and it will come with no human contact so you are safe from the outer world and there is another plus point that now if you get too drunk you can be at home and you don't need to get up in regret the other morning. So, cheers! for that.

3. Movie night

Invite your two-three close friends for a movie night and get up all night while watching movies is a great way to welcome in 2021, so make sure that your Netflix is working fine and you are done.

4. Make a cocktail

A new year's eve can't just do without a cocktail so it's the time to hit it off and make a cocktail. Add whatever drinks you want to add in it, you can even add cherry garnish on top of it to add the aesthetic and you are ready to take the charge.

5. Toast! Toast! Toast!

Take out that champagne bottle and raise a glass just for yourself because you made it all the way here, you deserve it, you are capable of it so this whole toast is just for you. To add the charm and feels have it in the statement glass.

