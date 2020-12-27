Now, there is a high surge in booking for Goa and the people are already booking the clubs in Goa so to make things easy for you, we have prepared a list that you can check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's the time to party as the time has come to finally say goodbye to the year 2020 and phew! what a year it has been. We all were in lockdown and faced several problems and that gave us the hunger to travel and explore things and now as New Year's Eve is coming close all we want to do is to hit the party and chill. To ensure safety while enjoying the festivities, there is a place that you can head to is Goa! and it is open for business! So, we have compiled a list of places that you can head for the party in Goa.

1. Hill Top

You can head for the party at the Hill Top on December 31, it will be open at 5:00 PM onwards and has the entry price of Rs 2,000 onwards. It is situated at Small Vagator, Ozran Beach Road, Goa.

2. Goa Full Moon Festival 2021

The much-awaited festival of the year is all set to take place and it will be open from 5:30 PM onwards on December 31. This will take place at Arambol Beach.

3. Bonfire party in Goa

It is that time when the temperature drops and it become all calm and cozy. Now, you can sit by the shack and have your drinks by sitting on the side of the fireplace.

4. Secret Island Party

You can even head for the blast at this place and can have an amazing time. The party will start kicking in at 8:00 PM onwards on December 31 night. The entry price for this party is Rs 3,000.

5. Timeout 72 Hours at Hill Top

You can head to this place and they are coming with a 3-day party plan just for you. The party will start commencing at 10:00 PM onwards from December 27 and will last till December 31. The location of this place is Small Vagator, Ozran Beach Road, Goa.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma