New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Finally! The year 2020 is getting over as we are just a few hours away to welcome the New Year 2021. Not many must have realised but, we all have made the year 2021 the most awaited new year. However, COVID-19 has played a party popper and all thanks to new UK strain that recently entered our country making everything go restricted.

This restrictions not only spoiled the people's mood but also ruined some plans, however, no need to worry, if you haven't planned your new year 2021 yet then here we are with some last minute and amazing ideas to celebrate the upcoming year while you are at your home with your near and dear ones.

Keeping in mind the pandemic we have listed a few ideas that can make your New Year's Eve extravagant at home! Check it out below:

1. Dance Away The Night

Since we all are locked at our homes, why not turn our little drawing-room into a dance floor. Invite your close ones and dance away the night.

2. Bonfire

Winter season party without bonfire is incomplete, the duo plays the perfect combo with some light music and barbeque chicken.

3. Fancy Dinner

Stop snuggling on your couch and get ready to welcome the new year 2021 by keeping your best foot forward. Host a fancy dinner party in the comforts of your home and click lots of pics with your loved once like there is no tomorrow.

4. Family Game Night

Not feeling like dressing up and going out then don't worry here we are with one of the best the easiest way to ring in your new year in the comforts of your pyjamas. Bring out your board games or cards or any other games and play till clock strike 12. Entering the new year with your family around you is the best way to ring in the new year.

5. Lights! Camera! Action!

Decorate your house with beautiful fairy lights and balloons and ringing the new year by clicking your pics in your best postures and go viral on your social media pages.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv