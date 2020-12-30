New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: New Year 2021 is around the corner and this eve is going to be a lot more different than what it used to be, this year you will be snuggling on your couch and binging on movies as the clock will strike 12. Even your 2021 resolution is going to be different, as you must be thinking to tone your waistline since you were binging on unhealthy food throughout the year. But, this year has already been quite stressful and the upcoming year will be kind of same so why to start 2021 with such stressful resolutions.

This year, make your resolution list stress-free with easy and good-for-you goals. Try these easy lifestyle tweaks that will not just keep your body and mind healthier but will also make you feel fantastic throughout the year. There are tips here that will calm you down and ease your stress and will also shred your few kilos.

1. Cook healthy & tasty

This year try to eat healthy food but also try to eat more diverse foods. At least once a week trying new easy and healthy dinner recipes that you've never tried before.

2. Make a better budget

Before you head back to the office, chalk out a budget that works for you and make a plan on how to stick to it. It's one of the best resolutions that will help you the most in the long run.

3. Walk healthy steps



If working at home then take 10 minutes to run up the stairs as it will boost your energy and will prepare you before you head back to the office.

4. Create a cleaning schedule



This year try to keep yourself organised by keeping your home and closet tidy. Rather piling it for the weekend, every day take up one spot and clean it up and also keep your surroundings such as your working table, your bedside table clean. This will not just make you feel healthy but will also refreshen your mood.

5. Drink less Alcohol



Try to avoid alcohol on daily basis this year doing so could improve your immune system, mood, skin and sleep. Also, it will help you save money.

6. Explore new hobbies

Just like the year 2020 try to explore more hobbies in you this year such as explore foods, take painting classes, attend dance classes, or take small classes of interior designing. As it will not help you keep you active but will also keep you away from the heart disease.

7. Quit smoking



Try to cut down your cigarettes on daily basis as its extremely harmful for your health, particularly your lungs. There are many resources to help you ditch cigarettes outlines by officials so try to take small steps towards healthy life this year.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv