We are going to give you the best celeb-inspired makeup look, you can try shimmer, glitz, bold colors, and whatnot, check out the list here:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Even though this year was filled with all the chaos and drama and you couldn't just hit off the party and flaunt your new eye makeup look. The time has finally come even though the pandemic isn't over, but you can still hit that Zoom party in style, and why not? 2020 is coming to an end and it is that time of the year when people start getting prepared for their New Year Eve celebration and this time you need to do it in the right way and we are here for the help. We are going to give you the best celeb-inspired makeup look, you can try shimmer, glitz, bold colors, and whatnot.

Check out the list here:

1. Bubble Gum Metallic Eye Makeup look

This is exactly the look that you want to hit it out with as all that shine is not gold but you are just worth the gold and on NYE you can be all bold, bright, and beautiful by getting this look. For this look, all you need to do is add a pigment of the eyeshadow on your eyelids and just need to seal the deal with a black wing eyeliner and you are ready.

2. Halo Eyeshadow

This is the full glam look and is also known as the spotlight eyes look, it helps to enlarge the eyes and by adding a super round effect, it gives the perfect shimmery and gaudy look. All you need to do is to blend the darker eyeshadow in the inner and outer edges of your eyelid then just dab the light shimmer on the center of your eyelid and just run the brush through the crease and you are ready.

3. Red Matte lips and Big lashes

The one look that never goes out of style is Red lipstick and big lashes. All you need to do to get this look is to blend the makeup perfectly and just apply the red lipstick and do not forget to carry the big eyelashes for maximum impact.

4. Sunshine Yellow Eyes

For this amazing and vibrant look, all you need is an eye shadow palette that has the yellow color in it and you are ready to hit the party with all the quirky makeup.

5. The new style is White Eyeliner

If you want to look cool and sassy all at the same time, here you are ready to go as this white eyeliner is the new trend and all you need to do is draw a black liner across your upper lids, then trace it with white eyeliner and you are ready.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma