Happy New Hijri Year 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Facebook And WhatsApp Status To Share On Islamic New Year

On July 29, across the world people of the Islamic community will celebrate the new Hijri year or Islamic New Year 2022. The first day of the Hijri year holds a special significance for the Muslim community as it marks the beginning of the month of Muharram and the Islamic new year as well. The Islamic New Year starts with the sighting of the new moon at sunset.

Muharram is the second holiest month of the Islamic year after Ramadan. It is believed to be the day Prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Medina, leading his people in this holy month. His pilgrimage is known as the Hijra. On the occasion of Islamic New Year 2023, here are some wishes, quotes, messages and statuses to share with friends and family.

Happy Islamic New year 2023: Wishes

Happy Islamic New Year to all. May this new year bring a lot of peace, prosperity & happiness to the world. May Allah protect us.

May all praise and thanks be to Allah, who is in the heavens and on earth. Wishing you and your family Happy Hijri New Year.

May the beginning of the Islamic New Year bring you more opportunities for prosperity and progress. Happy Hijri New Year.

Let us pray that this year be filled with peace, happiness, and abundance. May Allah bless you in the Islamic New Year.

May the festivities in your life never end, May there always shine and shine around you. Wishing you a Happy Islamic New Year.

As the Hijri New Year begins, let us pray that it will be a year full of peace, happiness and an abundance of new friends. May Allah bless you throughout the new year.

I pray for your and your family's happiness and well-being. May you all have an amazing year ahead. Happy New Hijri Year!

May Allah shower you with gifts of love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience and cleanliness. Happy New Year!

Happy New Hijri Year 2023: Quotes

Happy Islamic New Year to all, Sincerely pray that we never fall into the clutches of evil and not fall into our temptations to sin.

Wishing Happy Islamic New Year to all. May this new year bring lots of peace, prosperity, and happiness to the world.

I pray for your success and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of the Islamic New Year, May all your dreams come true.

May Allah bless you with his best blessings on the beautiful day of the Hijri New Year. Wishing you and everyone Islamic New Year.

May peace fills all the empty spaces around us, May happiness answers all our wishes this year. Wishing Islamic Hijri New Year.

Happy Islamic New Year to all. May everyone’s life be filled with the light of Islam on the special day of the Islamic Hijri New Year.

Happy New Hijri Year 2023: Messages

May Allah give you the strength to live justly and Keep you safe from all evil forces. Wish you and your family Hijri New Year.

Wishing you a very Happy Hijri New Year. May we enter the year with full positive thoughts, big goals, and pure hearts.

The network of Paradise is Islam, Sim is faith, the bonus is Ramadan, the reserve is prayer, and the helpline is Quran.

On the occasion of Islamic Hijri New Year, here is a prayer that may Allah bless you with good health, wealth, and prosperity.

Here are my warmest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious day of the Islamic New Year and wish you a Great Day.

We must remember that the real Hijrah today is to turn away from the evil which is forbidden from Allah and His Messenger.