Happy Navratri 2022 Day 8: Maa Gauri Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share

The nine-day of the auspicious festival of Navratri will enter the 8th-day tommorow (October 3). During these nine days, people worship nine avatars of Maa Durga and also observe fast. The 8th of the festival is dedicated to Maa Gauri, who signifies inner beauty and strength. Due to Maa Gauri's fair skin complexion, she is also known as Goddess Mahagauri.

As people across the country will celebrate the day 8th of the festival, we bring you wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your family and friends.

Navratri Ashtami 2022: Wishes

*May goddess Durga bless all with health, wealth and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. HAPPY NAVRATRI 2021!

*May maa Durga empower you and your family with her 9 swaroopa of name, fame, health, wealth, happiness, humanity, education, bhakti, and shakti. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2021!

*Maa Durga ka sada rahe ashirvad; dhan, samridhi, sukh aur kamiyabi ka de aapko aashirvad; Navrati ki nau raatein roshan kar dein aapka Jeevan; Navratri ki shubh kamnayein!

*Lakshmi donates the internal or divine wealth of virtues or divine qualities. Happy Durga Ashtami

Navratri Ashtami 2022: Messages

*Ma Durga is a mother of the universe, she represents the infinite power of the universe and is a symbol of a female dynamism. Happy Durga Ashtami!

*May this festival bring you happiness and success. HAPPY NAVRATRI 2021!

*May the blessings of maa Durga fall upon you and your family. HAPPY NAVRATRI 2021!

*May the nine auspicious days of Navratri bring hope and happiness in your life. HAPPY NAVARATRI 2021!

Navratri Ashtami 2022: Quotes

* "Goddess Skandmata brings opportunities and prosperity in our lives."

* "Navratri marks the onset of the Autumn season. So let us celebrate Divine Mother representing ‘prakriti’ (nature) and welcome new beginnings in your lives"

* "Navratri ke pavan utsav par aapke ghar Durga ji ka agaman ho, aapke ghar mein sukh aur samruddhi ka vaas ho, yehi humari manokamna hai"

* May this Navratri brighten up your life with joy, wealth, and good health. Wishing you a happy Navratri.

* May the generous goddess Maa Durga brighten your life with countless blessings. I hope your prayers bring happiness and prosperity. Happy Navratri to you!