Happy Navratri 2022 Day 7: Maa Kaalratri Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share

The festival of Navratri is being celebrated with great fervor across India. The festival started on September 26 and will come to an end on October 5. During these nine days, people observe fast and also worship nine avatars of Maa Durga. October 2 will mark the seventh day of the festival.

The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kaalratri, who is the seventh incarnation of the goddess Durga. Maa Kaalratri is also known as Goddess Shubhankari, and has a dark black appearance, unkempt hair, three eyes, and four hands. As people across the country will celebrate the day 7th of the festival, we bring you wishes, messages, and quotes to share with your family and friends.

Maa Kaalratri 2021: Wishes

On this auspicious occasion,

I wish the colour, bliss, and beauty,

Of this festival?

Be with you through the year!

Happy Maha Saptami!

May the brightness of Navratri

Fill your days with cheer

May all your dreams come true

During Navratri and all through the year

Here's wishing you good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

May this puja,

you all get the happiness

you had longed for 4 times...

Happy MAHASAPTAMI..!!

Enjoy

Maa Kaalratri 2022: Messages

Ye Pal Ho Sunehera,

duniya me naam ho roshan tumahara,

dusron ko dikhako tum kinara yehi aashirwaad hai hamara.

Happy Maha Saptami!!!!

May the blessings of Goddess Durga always be upon you and may she guide you in whatever you do in life. Happy Navratri

Those empty spaces were my silent prayers,

asking Maa Durga to guide & protect YOU always

in whatever YOU do & wherever YOU are!

Happy Maha Saptami!!!!

May Maa Durga Durgatinashini bring

joy to you and your loved ones.

May the Divine blessings Of

Maa Durga be with you always!

May Goddess Durga rid you of all the problems in life. From this Navratri onwards, may there only be happiness in your life. Wishing you a happy Navratri.

Sisir bheja bhorer batas..

Maa Kaalratri Quotes 2022:

Maa Shakti ka vaas ho, Sankton ka naash ho, Har ghar me sukh-shaanti ka vaas ho, Jai Mata Di! Happy Navratri!

Kabhi Na Ho Dukhon Ka Samna, Pag Pag Maa Durga Ka Aashirwad Mile, Navratri Ki Aapko Dheron Shubh Kamnayein. Shubh Navratri

Maa Ka Tyohaar Aaaya Hai, Anginat Khushiyan Laya Hai, Har Manokamna Poori Ho Aapki, Vardaani Ka Ashish Chhaaya Hai. Shubh Navratri.

Experience the mystical beauty and Divine wonders. May the Navratras bring delight to each moment of your life