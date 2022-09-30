Happy Navratri 2022 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

NAVRATRI is a festival that holds great significance in the Hindu community. It is a festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil. The auspicious festival of Navratri is celebrated for nine days. These nine days are dedicated to the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga along with nine different colours for each day.

Shardiya Navratri, this year commenced on September 26 and will culminate on October 5 with the Dussehra festival. The sixth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Katyayani. The Mahishasurmardini, who rides a lion and holds a lotus flower with multiple weapons including Lord Shiva's trident and a sword is worshipped on the Shashthi tithi of Navratri. On this special occasion, we bring you some wishes, quotes and messages to share with your friends and family.

Navratri 2022 Day 6: Wishes

"May Maa Katyayani shower her immense blessings on you. Happy Navratri"

"May Goddess Katyayani bless you with good health, wealth, peace, happiness, prosperity and long life this Shardiya Navratri. Happy Navratri"

"Wishing you a very Happy, prosperous and healthy life on the auspicious occasion of Navratri."

"May you achieve success in all endeavours with the blessings of Maa Katyayani. Shubh Navratri"

"Aap sabhi ko Shardiya Navratri ki hardki shubh kamnayein. Jai Mata Di"

Navratri 2022 Day 6: Quotes

"Kabhi na ho dukhon ka samna, pag-pag Maa Katyayani ka ashirwad mile, Navratri ki apko dheron shubh kamnayein. Shubh Navratri"

"Maa Katyayani brings along with her unparalleled energy, happiness and joy. A very Happy Navratri to you and your family."

"On this special day of Navratri, as you celebrate strength and courage and the triumph of good over evil, wish you success and happiness in everything you do. Happy Navratri"

"Kya hai paapi, kya hai ghamandi, Maa tere dar par sabhi sheesh jhukate, milta hai chain tere dar pe maa, jholi bharke sabhi hai jaate. Navratri ki hardik shubh kamnayein."

"Hey Maa Katyayani, tumse vishwaas na utne dena, ban ke roshni tum raah dikha dena, aur bigde kaam bana dena. Shubh Navratri"

Navratri 2022 Day 6: Messages

"Experience the mystical beauty of Maa Katyayani and feel her divine presence. Here's wishing you and your family a very Happy Navratri."

"Discover the shakti within you this Navaratri. Happy Shardiya Navratri."

"May this Navratri you are blessed with dandiya celebrations to groove and beautiful blessings of Goddess Katyayani to bring you success and prosperity. Warm wishes on Navaratri."

"May the brightness of Navratri fill your day with cheer; and may all your dreams come true during the Shardiya Navratri and throughout the year. May Maa Katyayani bless you in all seasons. Happy Navratri."