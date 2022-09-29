Happy Navratri 2022 Day 5: Maa Skandamata Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

THE Navratri festival is celebrated for nine days and devotees offer prayers to Maa Durga during the period of these nine days. The nine-day festival is celebrated with great fervour and joy all across the country. This year Shardiya Navratri is being celebrated from September 26 to October 5, 2022. The festival of Navratri brings peace, harmony and blessings of the Goddess in abundance.

On the fifth day of the festival, Maa Skandamata is worshipped by the devotees to seek her blessings. As per Hindu mythology, those who worship Maa Skandamata are blessed with happiness, prosperity and power. On this special day, we bring you some wishes, quotes and messages to share with your family and friends.

Happy Navratri 2022 Day 5: Wishes

"Maa Shakti ka vaas ho, sankaton ka naash ho, har ghar mai sukh-samridhi ka vaas ho, Jai Maa Skandamata ki. Happy Navratri"

"May you achieve success in all your endeavours with the blessings of Maa Skandamata. Shubh Navratri"

"Here's wishing you good health, wealth, peace, joy and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. Happy Navratri"

"Here's wishing you a very happy, prosperous and healthy life on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. Shubh Navratri"

"May Goddess Skandamata bless you with the best of everything you deserve. Wishing you a cheerful and vibrant Navratri with your family and friends."

Happy Navratri 2022 Day 5: Quotes

"Fasting during Navratri helps us practice self-control and discipline. Let us all promise ourselves that we will always do what is best for us and others. May Maa Skandamata shower her divine blessings on everyone. Happy Navratri to you"

"Maa Skandamata brings her unparalleled energy, lots of energy and peace. A very Happy Navratri to you and your loved ones."

"May Dhan, Yahs and Samriddhi come into your life in abundance. Happy Navratri"

"May this Navratri be as splendid as ever. May it enlighten up your world and bring you immense joy."

"May you and your family be protected by the power of Goddess Skandamata forever. Enjoy this beautiful occasion of Navratri with your family and close ones."

"Saara jahan hai jiski sharan mai, naman hai Maata ke charan mai, bane uss Maata ke charano ki dhool, aao milkar chadaye shraddha ke phool. Shubh Navratri."

Happy Navratri 2022 Day 5: Messages

"The occasion of Navratri is all bout enjoying Garba with our loved ones and fasting to please Maa and seek her blessings. Wishing you a very Happy Navratri."

"May the bright colours of Navratri bring into your lives high spirits and positivity. Wishing a blessed and cheerful Navratri to you."

"I wish that you achieve the strength and power of Maa Skanadamata and reflect them through your attitude and actions. I wish Maa Skandamata loves you more than anybody. Happy Navratri"

"May there be no agony, miseries or sorrows. May Goddess Skandamata bless us all with her choicest blessings."

"This Shardiya Navratri, let us empower ourselves and the world with compassion and love. Happy Navratri."