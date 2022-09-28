Happy Navratri 2022 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

NAVRATRI is a vibrant and colourful festival celebrated by Hindus across the country. It spans over nine nights and ten days and is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. Devotees observe fasts, worship the nine avatars of Maa Durga and participate in dandiya nights as a part of the celebrations.

The Chaturthi Tithi of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. Goddess Kushmanda is also known as Astabhuja as she has eight hands, and is known to bless her devotees with wealth, prosperity and health. On this special occasion, we have brought you some wishes, quotes and messages to share on the fourth day of Navratri.

Happy Navratri 2022 Day 4: Wishes

"May the auspicious days of Shardiya Navratri manifest energy, wealth and knowledge into your life. Happy Navratri"

"May Maa Kushmanda come to grace us with her presence; let us worship her with happiness and spirit, cherish her blessings and celebrate with our loved ones. Happy Navratri to you and your family"

"May Maa Kushmanda rid you of all the problems in your life. This Navratri onwards, may there only be happiness and peace in your life. Wishing you a very Happy Navratri"

"May the hues, beauty, bliss and happiness of Navratri stay with you forever. May Maa Kushmanda fulfil all your desires. Happy Navratri"

"Fortunate is the one who has learned to admire, but not to envy. Good wishes for a joyous Navratri with plenty of peace and prosperity."

Happy Navratri 2022 Day 4: Quotes

"Navratri marks the onset of the autumn season. So let us celebrate the Divine Goddess Kushmanda and welcome new beginnings in our lives. Happy Shardiya Navratri 2022"

"On the occasion of Shardiya Navratri 2022, I wish that Goddess Kushmanda is there to shower blessings and love on you and your family. A very Happy Shardiya Navratri 2022"

"May Maa Kusmanda bring love and light your way and take all kinds of darkness away. Happy Navratri"

"Laal rang ki chunri se saja maa ka dwaar, harshit hua mann, pulkit hua sansaar...nanhe-nanhe kadmo se Maa Kushmanda aaye apke dwaar. Navratri ki Shubh kaamnayein"

"May Maa Kushmanda be there to empower you with strength, to face difficulties and problems in life and emerge as a winner. Happy Navratri to you and your family"

Happy Navratri 2022 Day 4: Messages

"As an honour to Goddess Kushmanda, let us spread happiness and joy all around us. Happy Navratri"

"Maa Kushmanda means power, may she inherit the powers to get through problems in life within you. Happy Navratri"

"May Maa Kushmanda illuminate your life with countless blessings of happiness. Happy Navratri"

"May the occasion of Navratri infuse our homes and hearts with happiness and good luck. Wishing you a blessed Navratri"

"It is the faith in Maa Kushmanda that brings eternal happiness and success in life...surrender yourself to her, to experience the magic of her blessings...Happy Navratri"