Happy Navratri 2022 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

NAVRATRI is celebrated across the country with high enthusiasm and grand celebrations. This year, the country is celebrating the festival as Shardiya Navratri from September 26 to October 5. The nine-day-long Navratri festival is dedicated to the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga. People observe fast, worship the nine different avatars of Maa Durga, and partcipate in Dandiya nights as a part of celebrations.

The first day is devoted to Maa Shailputri, second to Maa Brahmacharini, third to Maa Chandraghanta and so on. To celebrate this special occasion, we have brought you some wishes, quotes and messages to share on the third day of Navratri.

Navratri 2022 Day 3: Wishes

"Ma Laksmi ka haath ho...Saraswati ka saath ho..Ganesh ka niwas ho..aur Maa Chandraghanta ka ashirvaad se..apke jeewan mai prakash hee prakash ho. Shubh Navratri"

"With blessings of Maa Chandraghanta, may you achieve success in all your life endeavors. A very Happy Navratri to you and your family."

"May Goddess Chandraghanta shower all her blessings on you and your family this Navratri. May her sights be always with you. May her hands be on you through the year. Happy Navratri."

"May Maa Chandraghanta give you as much power as you have to, to all girls to protect themselves from the invisible rakshasas on Earth. Happy Navratri."

"It's time to welcome Maa Chandraghanta at our doorsteps and thank her for all the blessings we received this year. Happy Shardiya Navratri."

Navratri 2022 Day 3: Quotes

"This Navratri, may Goddess Chandraghanta remove all your sufferings and may you get blessed with a happy and healthy life. Happy Navratri."

"May your home be blessed with auspicious feet of Maa Chandraghanta which will bring into your life eternal happiness and smiles. Wishing you a very Happy Navratri."

"May Maa Chandraghanta be always there to guide us through the difficult times of our lives. Warm greetings on the occasion of Navratri to you and your family."

"May the brightness of Navratri fill your days with cheer, and may all your dreams come true with the blessings of Maa Chandraghanta on this auspicious day of Navratri. Happy Shardiya Navratri."

"Let the festive spirit embrace you and your dear ones on this special occasion. Wishing you a Happy Navratri."

Navratri 2022 Day 3: Messages

"On this special day of Navratri, as you celebrate valour and courage the triumph of good over evil, I wish you success and happiness in everything you do. Happy Navratri."

"May this festival be the harbinger of joy, happiness and prosperity. As the holy occasion of Navratri is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of love and celebrations, here's hoping this festival will be great for you. Happy Navratri"

"May this Navratri you are blessed with dandiya celebrations to groove to and beautiful blessings of Maa Chandraghanta to bring you success and prosperity. Warm wishes on Shardiya Navratri"

"May the Goddess Chandraghanta usher your life with happiness, peace and positivity throughout the year. Have a wonderful Navratri. Enjoy the occasion with your family and friends."