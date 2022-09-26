Happy Navratri 2022 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share

NAVRATRI is a nine-day long festival that encourages happiness, cheer and joy among everyone. It is an auspicious Hindu festival that worships nine different avatars of Goddess Durga on all nine days. The final day of the festival is celebrated as 'Vijayadashami or Dussehra'.

On the second day, devotees worship the second form of the nine avatars of Maa Durga, which is Maa Brahmacharini. She is worshipped and offered jasmine flowers, roli, and sandalwood on the second day of Navratri. Goddess Brahmacharini signifies love, wisdom, loyalty and knowledge. The Goddess is believed to bestow her devotees with wisdom, kindness and knowledge.

On this auspicious occasion, here are some wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your friends and family.

Happy Navratri 2022 Day 2: Wishes

May the great Goddess Maa Brahmacharini provide you with the strength, wisdom and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Happy Navratri.

May the Navratri days end all the darkness and usher in light and prosperity. Happy Navratri.

May the nine divine days bring joy to your life forever. Happy Navratri.

Cherish new beginnings with the arrival of Maa Brahmacharini at home. Happy Navratri.

May Goddess Brahmacharini empower you with the light of knowledge and truth. Happy Navratri to you and your family.

May the divine blessings of Maa Brahmacharini always be with you and your family. Have fun at the biggest festival that we ever have. Happy Navratri.

May Maa Brahmacharini bless you with nine qualities-power, happiness, humanity, peace, knowledge, devotion, name, fame and health. Happy Navratri.

Happy Navratri 2022 Day 2: Messages

"On the occasion of the second day of Navratri, let us thank Goddess Brahmacharini for her love and blessings. Warm greeting on this auspicious day to all."

"As the night is filled with colourful Garba and dandiya dances, I hope you enjoy this day of Navratri festival to the fullest. May the joy of time seep into the whole year. Have an auspicious Navratri."

"May this day of Navratri put an end to all the negativities that surround you and leave happiness and smiles in your life. Happy Navratri."

"It's the day to welcome Maa Brahmacharini at our doorsteps and thank her for all the special blessings we received this year. Let's make this Navratri a great one to remember."

Happy Navratri 2022 Day 2: Quotes

"Shubh Navratri Maa ka tyohar aaya hai, anginat khushiyan laya hai, har manokamna poori ho aapki, Maa Brahmacharini ka ashish chaaya hai. Shubh Navratri".

"Maa Brahmacharini shakti ka vaas ho, sankton ka naash ho, har ghar mai sukh-shaanti ka vaas ho, Jai Mata Brahmacharini ki! Happyt Navratri".

"Kabhi na ho dukhon ka saamna, pag pag Maa Brahmacharini ka ashirwaad mile, Navratri ki aapko dheron shubh kamnayein. Happy Navratri".

"May Maa Brahmacharini fulfil all your dreams and bring happiness in your life. Happy Navratri".

"May Mata Brahmacharini illuminate your day with joy and blessings. Happy Navratri".