New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As the holy festival of Navratri for the year 2021 is inching closer with just one day to go, worshipers of Goddess Durga are busy planning the grand welcome of the deity. The nine-day festival is celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin, which falls between September 23 and October 22 of the Gregorian calendar. On this occasion, Hindus across the world, celebrate and worship the nine different forms of Goddess Durga which include Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

This year, according to the Hindu calendar, Shardiya Navratri will begin on October 7, 2021, and end on October 15, 2021. The final three days, Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami, will begin October 13 onwards. The festival will last for 8 days with Tritiya and Chaturthi both falling on October 9.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to celebrate festivals without any restrictions, however, to make your Navratri 2021 celebrations more special we at Jagran English bring you pandal decoration ideas that can light up your festive vibe. Take a look!

1. Flower decoration

With the COVID-19 restrictions in place, one of the easiest yet fabulous ways of celebrating the Navratri festival at home is to decorate your in-house Mandir- small or big- with flowers. Whether you use Marigold flowers, Rose petals, or any other flower of your choice, this decoration is a perfect choice.

Pic credit: Spree Designs, made for one of their clients

2. Paper decoration

Another way to make seating for Goddess Durga is to simply use a table- cover it with a nice fabric if you like- and decorate the surrounding with paperwork as shown in the picture below. It will give you a creative look.

Pic credit: @rumara.in

3. Fountain Pandal

This is the most creative way to decorate Maa Durga's seating. All you have to do is to convert your fountain showpiece into a small size pandal. If you don't have one watch the video below to know how to make your own fountain pandal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by parul (@kood_kala)

Video credit: Kood_Kala

4. Cloth decore

If not anything else, you can simply take two long pieces of cloth- they should be contrast in colour- and cover the wall while making the idol of Goddess Durga sit in the center as shown in the picture below.

Pic credit: @PLouTus

5. Traditional decoration

Last but not the least, you can enhance the pandal look by opting for the traditional way of using a big idol with lots of decoration of your choice just as shown in the picture.

Pic credit: redsquareevents

Disclaimer: All the pictures are taken from Instagram pages

Posted By: Sugandha Jha