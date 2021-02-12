Happy National Women's Day 2021: National Women's Day is observed to celebrate the voice of all the powerful women in Indian history.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on the eve of Sarojini Naidus's birth anniversary, February 13, nation observes National Women's Day of India. The day is observed to recognise the voice of all the powerful women in Indian history.

Popularly known as Nightingale, Sarojini Naidu was the first Indian women to be appointed as the Governor smashing the rigid patriarchy. Not just this, she was among the freedom fighter who participated in the Indian National Movement for Independence during the British regime.

National Women's Day is observed to celebrate the social, cultural, political and economic achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality. So to celebrate this day we have brought to you some wishes, quotes and messages to wish 'Happy National Women's Day' to your ladies. Also, you can share them on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

National Women's Day 2021 Wishes

We all know that this world would mean nothing without a woman or a girl. Women are stronger than anyone can imagine. Let’s celebrate their endless power today. Happy National Women's Day.

Woman can be powerful without being aggressive. Isn’t it amazing? May the marvellous feminine energy cover our world with its warmth and greatness. Happy National Women's Day to all of us!

Women are the world’s greatest inspiration. Let’s praise our muses and never forget how amazing and wonderful they are. Respect and cherish them every single day. Happy National Women's Day!

A woman is so much more than just a human being. She has Gods power to create a life, to cope with so much pain and somehow always end up being the strongest one in every room. Happy National Women's Day to all Goddesses out there!

Today we celebrate the most amazing thing God has ever created. You know what they say: this is the man’s world, but it would be nothing without a woman or a girl. Let’s not forget about that. Happy National Women's Day!

Happy National Women's Day to all the incredible women! Shine on.... Not just today but every day!

I treasure you close to my heart. Here are my best wishes to you on National Women's Day 2020!

Some women are lost in the fire. But you are built from it! Best wishes on Women's Day.

National Women's Day 2021 Messages

Because you are women, people will force their thinking on you, their boundaries on you. They will tell you how to dress, how to behave, who you can meet and where you can go. Don't live in the shadows of people's judgment. Make your own choices in the light of your own wisdom. Happy National Women's Day!

I can’t find the words to express how I feel about women. Their strength and power, their ability to keep their heads up no matter what. I admire it on every possible level. Girls run the world, that’s the only thing I know for sure. Happy National Women's Day!

Happy Women’s day to the strong, beautiful, funny and incredible women! I will never stop admire your strength and intelligence. Who runs the world? Girls! Happy National Women's Day!

You're my source,

You're my power.

You're my love,

You're my flower.

You always take care,

I hear your heart song.

So be happy, my dear,

As the day is long!

Women have deserved so much than just a day in a year. The power they have inside is enormous. This day is a reminder for every human being in the world to love and admire women, for they deserved it. Happy National Women's Day!

Do not live someone else's life and someone else's idea of what womanhood is. Womanhood is you. Happy National Women's Day!

You just smile and the world changes. Let the harmony and colours of spring shine in your life!

Be beautiful if you can, be wise if you want to, but to be respected - that is essential! Wishing you a very Happy National Women's day 2021.

National Women's Day 2021 Quotes

“You were given this life because you are strong enough to live it.” –Unknown

“Well-behaved women rarely make history.” –Eleanor Roosevelt

“The best protection any woman can have is courage.” –Elizabeth Cady Stanton

“Here’s to strong women: May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.” –Unknown

“She wasn’t looking for a knight. She was looking for a sword.” –Atticus

“To tell a woman everything she cannot do is to tell her what she can.” –Spanish Proverb

“A charming woman doesn’t follow the crowd; she is herself.” –Loretta Young

“Where there is a woman, there is magic.” –Ntozake Shange

“A girl should be two things: Who and what she wants.” –Coco Chanel

“Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world.” –Hillary Clinton

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv