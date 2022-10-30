National Unity Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

NATIONAL Unity Day, also known as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated on October 31 annually to mark the Birth Anniversary of great political leader and freedom fighter, Sardar Vallabhai Patel. The day was initiated by the Government of India in 2014, and since then the day is celebrated as National Unity Day.

Sardar Vallabhai Patel was known to be a great political leader, socialist, freedom fighter, nationalist and also the First Home Miniter of Independent India. The day aims at providing opportunities to strengthen the persisting unity and build the resilience of the country to withstand necessary and potential threats to the unity and integrity of the nations. On this special occasion, we bring you beautiful wishes and quotes to share with loved ones on this day.

National Unity Day 2022: Wishes

"The little words in the Republic of Letters, like the little folks in a nation, are the most useful and significant."

"It is the time of the year when one should celebrate patriotism with great cheer. Since National Unity Day is here, I am conveying my congratulations wishes and blessings to you. Have a great day."

"There is something unique in this soil, which despite many obstacles has always remained the abode of great souls."

"Take to the path of dharma the path of truth and justice. Don’t misuse your valour. Remain united. March forward in all humility, but fully awake to the situation you face, demanding your rights and firmness."

"Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power."

National Unity Day 2022: Messages

"We Have One Heart, and One Love, Let’s Feel the Same for All. Happy National Unity Day 2022."

"By common endeavour, we can raise the country to a new greatness, while a lack of unity will expose us to fresh calamities. Happy National Unity Day 2022."

"Like a sculptor, if necessary, carve a friend out of stone. Realize that your inner sight is blind and try to see a treasure in everyone. Happy National Unity Day 2022."

"Unity Is a Strength, and When There Are Teamwork and Collaboration, Beautiful Things Can Be Achieved. Happy National Unity Day 2022."

"We have tried to overcome our weaknesses honestly and in a definite manner. The proof, if any proof is needed, is Hindu-Muslim unity.”

National Unity Day 2022: Quotes

“The war started by Mahatmaji is against two things – the Government and secondly against oneself. The former kind of war is closed, but the latter shall never cease. It is meant for self-purification.”

"Alone you are a drop, but in a team, we form an ocean. Happy National Unit Day 2022."

"We should all love our country and build our destiny on mutual love and help."

"Bhasha anek, Bhaav ek,

Rajya anek, Rashtra ek! Path anek, Lakshay ek!

Boli anek, svar ek! Rang anek, Tiranga ek!

Samaaj Anek, Bhaarat Ek!"

"We cannot be separated in interest or divided in purpose. We stand together until the end. Happy National Unity Day."