Happy National Unity Day 2020: Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated to honor Sardar Vallabhai Patel on his birth anniversary. To celebrate the day, share these wishes, quotes, greetings, Whatsapp and Facebook Status.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas was introduced in 2014 by the Government of India to mark the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India--Sardar Vallabhai Patel. Since then, National Unity Day is celebrated every year on October 31. Sardar Patel served as the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Independent India. Also, he played a pivotal role to make India Independent. His vision of integrated India made him the Iron Man of the country. To celebrate the Unity of the diverse nation and to mark the sacrifices and great vision of Sadar Patel, share these wishes, quotes, SMS, greetings, images, Whatsapp and Facebook Status.

Greetings

1. India has no dearth of brave young men and women and if they get the opportunity and help then we can compete with other nations in space exploration and one of them will fulfill her dreams. Happy National Unity Day 2020!

2. A man’s country is not a certain area of land, of mountains, rivers, and woods, but it is a principle, and patriotism is loyalty to that principle. Proud of My Country!

3. The country will become great only, When unity will become our identity. Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas!

4. It is that time of the year when one should celebrate the patriotism with great cheer. Since National Day is here, I am conveying my congratulations wishes and blessings to you dear. Have a great day!

5. On this day of national pride and honour, I wish you many congratulations and hope that you celebrate this day with your head held high and feel honoured to be a citizen of this nation. Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas!

Quotes

1. “Our flag is not just one of many political points of view. Rather, the flag is a symbol of our national unity.”

2. “By common endeavor, we can raise the country to a new greatness, while a lack of unity will expose us to fresh calamities.”

3. “Like a sculptor, if necessary, carve a friend out of stone. Realize that your inner sight is blind

and try to see a treasure in everyone.”

4. "Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power."

5. "Faith is of no evil in absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work."-Sardar Patel

Messages and Wishes

1. Congratulations, it is the national day of our motherland. Let us celebrate this day in a way so grand. Always have a patriotic feeling in your heart, let the essence of this day always stay close and never be apart. Happy national unity day.

2. The little words in the Republic of Letters, like the little folks in a nation, are the most useful and significant.

3. And all the books you’ve read have been read by other people. And all the songs you’ve loved have been heard by other people. And that girl that’s pretty to you is pretty to other people. and that if you looked at these facts when you were happy, you would feel great because you are describing ‘unity’. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Wishes

4. Different languages, different costumes, India is one of our countries. Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas!

5. Alone You Are a Drop, but in a Team, We Form an Ocean. Happy National Unity Day

Posted By: Srishti Goel