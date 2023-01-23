National Girl Child Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share On This Day

NATIONAL GIRL Child Day is celebrated on January 24 every year across the country. The Ministry of Women and Child Development initiated the day for girl children as National Girl Child Day in 2008. The day was initiated to particularly spread public awareness about inequities that girls face in Indian society. The objective of this day is to raise awareness among people regarding inequalities, discrimination, and exploitation faced by girls at different phases of their lives.

National Girl Child Day 2023: Wishes

"Without a girl child in your family, you cannot have prosperity, happiness, and glory. Always respect her and care for her. Happy National Girl Child Day."

"On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, let us promise ourselves to always work towards the safety and development of girl child."

"Warm wishes on National Girl Child Day. It is the duty of each one of us to protect and raise the girl child for a better and happier future."

"The occasion of National Girl Child Day is a reminder to each and every one of us to come together and make this world a better place for them to live happily."

National Girl Child Day 2023: Messages

"The happiest moment is when your daughter is born and the happiest journey is to see her grow. Happy National Girl Child Day."

"You know you are blessed if you have a daughter because one day she will take care of you as a mother."

"Jis beti ko aaj bachaoge, kal paaloge aur padhaoge, wahi bhudape mein jaa kar tumhara sahara banegi."

"Never consider a girl child as a burden on you because she is the one who will take away all the burdens on you."

National Girl Child Day 2023: Quotes

"There are miracles and glory in every child. Our glory lies in empowering them to flourish their glory." - Amit Ray

"The girl child has by far left behind the boy child because the girl child is aggressive, very aggressive" - Victor Manan Nyambala

"Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of the heck with sugar and spice." - Bethany Hamilton

"If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman." – Margaret Thatcher