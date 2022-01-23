New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Girl Child Day is celebrated in India on January 24 annually. This day was initiated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and Government of India in 2008 to spread awareness across the nation regarding the inequalities girls face. There are three main objectives--To spread awareness among people about inequalities faced by girls in the country, To promote awareness about the rights of girl children and To increase awareness on the importance of female education, health, and nutrition.

To mark National Girl Child Day 2022, various programmes and awareness campaigns are organised in schools and colleges. As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you some warm wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your relatives and friends.

National Girl Child Day 2022: Wishes

May This World Become a Safer and Happier Place for a Girl Child To Live Happily. Warm Wishes on National Girl Child Day.

Your Grin Makes Me Happy. Your Examples of Overcoming Adversity Make Me Proud. Thank You for Being an Incredible Daughter. I Cherish You. Happy National Girl Child Day.

Little Girls With Dreams Become Strong Women With Vision. Happy National Girl Child Day.

A Happy and Healthy Girl Child With a Safe and Progressive Environment Is What We All Dream For. Wishing a Very Happy National Girl Child Day.

Daughters Deserve Every Ounce of Respect As Everyone. They Are Not To Be Belittled. Happy National Girl Child Day.

National Girl Child Day 2022: Quotes

“Though she be but little, she is fierce” – William Shakespeare

“If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” – Margaret Thatcher

“The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved. Women who live bravely, both tender and fierce. Women of indomitable will.” -Amy Tenny

“To all the little girls who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful, and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams.” – Hillary Clinton

“When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous.” -Michelle Obama

No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” -Eleanor Roosevelt

“Be that strong girl that everyone knew would make it through the worst, be that fearless girl, the one who would dare to do anything, be that independent girl who didn’t need a man; be that girl who never backed down.”- Taylor Swift

“Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice.” -Bethany Hamilton

“We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave – to embrace the strength within themselves and realize their full potential.” – Malala Yousafzai

“She makes the day brighter. She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes.” – Kate Spade

“‘What if I fall?’ ‘Oh, but my darling, what if you fly?’” – Erin Hanson

“Who runs the world? Girls.” – Beyoncé

“A girl should be two things: who and what she wants.” -Coco Chanel

“To save a girl is to save generations”- Gordon B. Hinckley

“It is said that girls with dreams become women with vision. May we empower each other to carry out such vision.”- Meghan Markle

National Girl Child Day 2022: Messages

This National Girl Child Day, be proud of a girl child. They are the ones who are made up of courage, determination, sacrifice, commitment, talent and love.

National Day of the Girls Child reminds us that it is our responsibility to give them the importance they deserve and work together for their happier lives.

On the occasion of National Day of the Girls Child, let us recognize the rights of girls and also the problems they face around the globe to give them a better life, a better future.

Daughters are precious gifts. Let's create an atmosphere of love, peace and equality for them. Happy Girl Child Day 2022.

It has been a long the girl child has been discriminated against. It has been a long that they have been suffering. Let us get their honour back and make it a Happy National Day of the Girls Child.

Don't let life end, before it even begins. Save Girl Child!

Here’s to strong women: May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them. Happy National Girl Child Day

One of the best blessings I’ve at any point gotten is my little girl. Happy Day of Girls

National Girl Child Day 2022: Slogans

Without her, there is no tomorrow.

GIRL means Gift In Real Life.

Empower the girl child. Empower the nation.

An educated woman has the power to educate the whole family.

Empower girls for a brighter tomorrow.

A girl child brings joy, she is no less than a boy.

She can make hearts melt and she can also rule the world. Save Girl Child!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv