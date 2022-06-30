Happy National Doctor's Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook Status To Share On This Day

Doctors are one of the most essential parts of our lives. We have often heard that doctors are next to God as they have the ability to save people. In order to acknowledge their efforts, every year on July 1, people celebrate 'National Doctor's Day'. The day reminds people about the contributions and sacrifices made by doctors and healthcare workers. The day also coincides with the birth and death anniversary of the physician and second chief minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy.

On this day, people commemorate the spirits of the doctors and health care workers who work day and night to ensure that patients are doing fine. National Doctor's Day was first observed in 1991 by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share with your known doctors. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

National Doctor's Day 2022: Wishes

Happy Doctor's Day! You’re the true HERO of our universe!

Wishing a very Happy Doctor's Day! Thank you for your service to humanity! I salute you!

Happy doctor’s day to all the doctors out there who work hard every day to save a life.

Happy Doctor’s Day to the most caring doctor out there

Happy Doctor's Day to all the doctors across the globe! May you be blessed with the happiness and love that you have given to society!

Happy Doctor’s Day It always feels great to be a part of this noble profession!

Happy Doctor’s day to all the doctors out there We salute your spirit! We honor your dedication! We are grateful for your compassion! You are our heroes, our inspiration! Thank you!

Hats off to the doctors for their hard work! Happy Doctor's Day!

National Doctor's Day 2022: Messages

“Warm wishes on Doctor’s Day to all the doctors who work so hard to restore health of their patients and bring back the lost smiles.”

“It is certainly not easy to be a doctor because you have to think of your patients before yourself. Happy Doctor’s Day to you.”

“There are many sacrifices and lots of hard work go into becoming a successful doctor. Wishing a very Happy Doctor’s Day to one such wonderful doctor.”

“You feel much better when you know that you have a good doctor to take care of your health. To one such doctor, I wish a Happy Doctor’s Day.”

“Being a doctor brings you many new challenges every day and one such challenge is to keep fighting for the health of your patients. Warm wishes on Doctor’s Day.”

National Doctor's Day 2022: Quotes

“Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients.” — Carl Jung

"The doctor of the future will give no medicine but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet and in the cause and prevention of disease." - Thomas Edison

"Our profession is the only one which works unceasingly to annihilate itself." - Martin H Fischer

"People pay the doctor for his trouble; for his kindness they still remain in his debt." – Seneca

"Only a Life Lived for Others Is a Life Worthwhile." — Albert Einstein

"Always Remember the Privilege It Is To Be a Physician." ― Daniel P Logan