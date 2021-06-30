Happy National Doctor's Day 2021: Send these warm wishes, quotes and messages to doctors on this special day. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Doctor's Day 2021 is celebrated every year on July 1 globally to honour and acknowledge their invaluable work. On this day we thank them for their dedicated service. In India, this day also marks the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy who was one of the renowned physicians in the nation. Just like 2020, this year July 1 is going to be extra special as it was the doctors who are standing against the COVID-19 pandemic and protecting the patients.

As the day is around the corner we have brought you some warm wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your doctor. Also, to mark the day you can share them on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

National Doctor's Day 2021 Wishes

“A doctor is bestowed with the eye to see and treat weakness in mankind. He is the one who can give us hope when we are in doom. Sending warm wishes to you on Doctor’s Day 2021.”

“Only a doctor is blessed with the magical powers to treat a life, to bring health into our lives and to be there with us when we have lost all the hopes. Happy Doctor’s Day 2021.”

“Happy Doctor’s Day to all the doctors who always put their patients first and do their best to gift health to their patients.”

“This world has become a better and healthier place to live in with doctors bringing the joy of health and goodness to our lives. Happy Doctor’s Day.”

Happy Doctor’s Day to our dearest doctor who is always an inspiration for all staff members… Keep motivating us and helping us grow!

On this occasion, I express my gratitude to you for always being there for us, for serving us with happiness and for treating our problems. Happy Doctor’s Day to you!

It is your deeds that make us feel proud. It is great to have a doctor in the family. Happy Doctor’s Day!

You are more than just a doctor, you are a friend and guide too, So here’s a special wish coming your way. Happy National Doctor’s Day!

You are the best doctor I know. Thank you! Happy Doctor’s Day.

Happy Doctors Day to all the doctors around the world! The care and service they provide us with deserve to be acknowledged and respected at all costs!

Thanks to the doctors for letting us have the opportunity to lead a healthy and risk-free life! Our society owes them a lot! Happy Doctor Day!

Good wishes for an amazing day. Hope all your troubles go away just like you made mine go away. Happy National Doctor’s Day.

Happy Doctors Day! You’re the true HERO of our universe!

Wishing you a very Happy Doctors Day! Thank you for your service towards humanity! I salute you!

Happy doctor’s day to all the doctors out there who work hard every day to save a life.

National Doctor's Day 2021 Quotes

“The doctor of the future will give no medicine but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, in diet and in the cause and prevention of disease.” - Thomas Edison

“People pay the doctor for his trouble; for his kindness, they still remain in his debt.” – Seneca

“Medicines cure diseases, but only doctors can cure patients.” - Carl Jung

“Surgeons must be very careful when they take the knife! Underneath their fine incisions. Stirs the Culprit Life!” - Emily Dickinson

“Our profession is the only one which works unceasingly to annihilate itself.” - Martin H. Fischer

National Doctor's Day 2021 Messages

Doctors put a wall up between themselves and their patients; nurses broke it down.

The doctor sees all the weakness of mankind; the lawyer all the wickedness, the theologian all the stupidity.

At the time of emergency, doctors are like God for the patient.

A dentist like you is the one who is behind so many smiles. Thank You for giving others the confidence to smile with sparkles. Happy Doctors Day to you!

Happy Doctor’s Day to all the doctors who always put their patients first and do their best to gift them health.

Thank you for making the hospital feel like home with your care and compassion. Happy Doctors Day!

Doctors are one of the most inspiring figures of society and their effort should be celebrated every day! Happy Doctors Day!

A physician is obligated to consider more than a diseased organ, more even than the whole man. he must view the man in his world.

Happy Doctors Day to a trustworthy and kind doctor! Thank You for letting me have free check-ups and having mercy on my wallet!

Happy Doctor’s Day. Along with being a good doctor, you’ve got a great personality that brings warmth and joy to our hearts. All the best to you, Doctor!

Maybe you’re a good doctor with your practice, but you’re a great doctor when you realize what’s your responsibility better than business. Happy National Doctor’s Day.

Happy Doctor’s Day. I wish that your days turn to be as healthy and wonderful as you do it for your patients!

Doctors are the boon directly sent from God for us. Salute to the heroic job you do. Hats off to you! Happy Doctor’s Day.

Happy Doctors Day to an amazing doctor! May you be blessed with the happiness and love that you have given to society!

Happy Doctors Day to all the doctors near and far! Your dedication and compassion for curing and saving lives are what makes the world a better place!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv