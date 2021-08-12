Happy Nag Panchami 2021: It is one of the oldest festivals which is celebrated across India, with different names like Nagul Chaviti or Nag Chaturthi.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Nag Panchami is one of the auspicious days for all the Hindus as it is dedicated to Nag Devta (God of snakes). On this day, devotees offer milk to snakes and seek their blessings for the wellness of their families. Also, on this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva. This auspicious day falls every year in the holy month of Sawan on the Shukla Paksha Panchami. This year, Nag Panchami will be observed on August 13, that is, tomorrow.

Nag Panchami is one of the oldest festivals which is celebrated across India, with different names like Nagul Chaviti or Nag Chaturthi. As per Hindu mythology, 12 snakes are worshipped on Nag Panchami 2021, namely Ananta, Vasuki, Shesha, Padma, Kambala, Karkotaka, Ashvatara, Dhritarashtra, Shankhapala, Kaliya, Takshaka and Pingala.

Shesh Nag and Adi Shesha are believed to be a seven-hooded snake on which Lord Vishnu rests in Vaikuntha. Whereas, the snake around Lord Shiva's neck is called Vasuki.

As the day is around the corner, here we have brought you some wishes, quotes and messages you can share with your family and friends. Also, to mark the day you can share it on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

Nag Panchami 2021 Wishes

May Lord Shiva bless you with strength and prosperity all on the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami. Happy Nag Panchami!

May Lord Shiva shower his blessings upon all of you on this auspicious day. May he protect you from all danger and give you the strength to fight evil. Subha Nag Panchami.

Celebrate the auspicious day of Nag Panchami with joy and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva! Happy Nag Panchami!

I wish the glory of Shiva Shankar uplift your soul and banish all your troubles. Happy Nag Panchami!

May Nag Devta bless you with prosperity and happiness! Subh Nag Panchami!

Om Namah Shivaya, Om Namah Shivaya- On this auspicious festival chant the name of Lord Shiva and the Lord above will remove all the obstacles of your life. Happy Nag Panchami!

May Lord Shiva protect you from all evil and gives you the strength to follow the path of truth and honesty. Wishing you and your family Happy Nag Panchami!

By offering milk to Nag Devta, one gets the blessings of the Lord above and the ultimate protection. Wishing that the Lord showers you with the same love and affection.

May this day bring fortune, success and courage for you. I pray to Lord Shiva and you get all the happiness that you deserve! Happy Nag Panchami!

The auspicious festival of Nag Panchami is finally here. On this day make a wish with an open heart. The Lord will grant you all everything that your heart wants. Happy Nag Panchami!

On this sacred festival of Naag Panchami, I wish your life to be a blissful paradise and may Lord Shiva guide and protect you from all kinds of dangers! Happy Nag Panchami!

May Lord Shiva bless you all with lots of happiness and prosperity! Wishing you all a very Happy Nag Panchami!

Nag Panchami 2021 Quotes

“Har Har Mahadev…. Nag Panchami ka yeh paavan parv aapke aur aapke parivar ke liye dher saari khushiyan saath le kar aaye…. Nag Panchami ki shubh kamnayein!!!”

“Shub ho aapke liye Nag Panchami ka yeh paavan din…. Sheesh nivakar samarpit karein apne aapko Nag Devta ke charno mein is din…. Nag Panchami hi hardik badhai.”

“Shiv ki shakti aur aapki bhakti se sanwar jaaye aapka jeevan…. Nag Panchami ka tyohar aapke liye sang le kar aaye sukh aur samridhi…. Nag Panchami mangalmay ho!!!”

“Shiv ki bhakti mein ho jayein leen…. Prarthna aur archana se jeet lein unka mann…. Nag Panchami ka tyohar ho aapke liye bahut ki khaas.”

“Naag devta ko dudh chadha kar, shiv ji ki archana karke manayein Nag Panchami ka yeh tyohar…. Awayam ko samarpit kar dein shiv ke charno mein har baar.”

Nag Panchami 2021 Messages

“May Lord Shiva is always there to bless you and your loved ones with happiness and prosperity in life…. Warm wishes on Nag Panchami.”

“Let us celebrate the special occasion of Nag Panchami by offering prayers and milk to Nag Devta to seek forgiveness and blessings…. Happy Nag Panchami.”

“Wishing a very Happy Nag Panchami to you…. May the goodness of this festival fill your heart and home with eternal happiness and joy!!”

“Let us bow our heads in prayer to Nag Devta to seek blessings and also forgiveness for our wrong deeds…. Warm wishes on Nag Panchami!!!”

“The auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami is here and I wish that you and your loved ones are showered with happiness, health and prosperity.”

“May Nag Devta is always there to protect you from all the negativities in life and bless you with success and growth…. Wishing you a very Happy Nag Panchami.”

“Don’t forget to offer milk to Nag Devta and prayers to Lord Shiva on the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami…. Warm greetings to you on this special day!!!”

“Nag Panchami always reminds us of the importance of Nag Devta in our lives and also gives us an opportunity to offer our prayers to them…. Happy Nag Panchami.”

“May the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami bring along positivity in your life…. May Lord Shiva shower you with His choicest blessings and love.”

“May Nag Devta is always there to bless you, to protect you from the bad and guide you towards the good…. Wishing a very Happy Nag Panchami to you.”

Nag Panchami 2021 Greetings

Om Namah Shivay! May the blessings of Lord Shiva remain with you throughout your life. Subha Nag Panchami!

By offering milk to Nag Devta on this auspicious day, one gets the blessings of the Almighty and the ultimate protection. Wishing that the Lord showers you with the same love and affection. Happy Nag Panchami!

On this auspicious day of Nag Panchami may Lord Shiva bless you with good health, happiness and prosperity!

This Nag Panchami here’s extending my warm greetings to you and your loved ones. Have a blessed day and a joyous year ahead!

On the sacred festival of Naag Panchami, May your life be a blissful paradise, May Shiva guide and protect you in a dear friend’s disguise! Happy Nag Panchami.

The Nag Panchami festival teaches us an important life lesson that we must respect Mother Nature and all her creations. A very happy Nag Panchami to you and everyone in your family.

May Lord Shiva bless us all on the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami. Shubh Nag Panchami!

May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Nag Panchami!

May Lord Shiva shower all his choicest blessings upon you on the occasion of Nag Panchami!

The Nag Panchami festival teaches us an important life lesson that we must respect Mother Nature and all her creations. A very happy Nag Panchami to you and everyone in your family.

May Lord Shiva give you success and smiles May all your dreams come true These are my wishes straight from heart Coming especially for you Happy Nag Panchami 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv