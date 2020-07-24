Happy Nag Panchami 2020: So as you celebrate Nag Panchami, here are wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with your friends and family on this day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Nag Panchami, which is also known as Nag Chaturthi or Nagul Chavithi, is famous festival in India and Nepal that celebrated to worship the Nagas and the snake Gods. Nag Panchami, which is celebrated just after Hariyali Teej, is observed on the fifth day of bright half of lunar month of Shravana or Sawan, according to the Hindu calendar. In Gujarat, the festival of Nag Panchami is celebrated a few days later generally. This year, it will be celebrated on August 8 in Gujarat. The shubh muhurat will begin at 5.24 am and will end at 8.19 pm while the Panchami Tithi will start at 6.04 pm on July 24 and will continue till 3.32 pm on July 25. So as you celebrate Nag Panchami, here are wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with your friends and family on this day:

Wishes:

May Lord Shiva bless us all on the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami. Shubh Nag Panchami!

May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this auspicious day. May he keep us safe, healthy and give us strength to stay away from evil

May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Nag Panchami!

By offering milk to Nag Devta on this auspicious day, one gets the blessings of the Almighty and the ultimate protection. Wishing that the Lord showers you with the same love and affection. Happy Nag Panchami!

May this day bring fortune for you luck, success and courage too. Pray to Shiva and wishes shall live, you will receive more than you give! Happy Nag Panchami.

Nag Panchami is finally here, So make a wish and pray with a smile, May Lord grant you all that you wish, May each day be happy and worthwhile! Happy Nag Panchami!

On the sacred festival of Naag Panchami, May your life be a blissful paradise, May Shiva guide and protect you in a dear friends disguise! Happy Nag Panchami.

Naag Panchami is finally here, So make a wish and pray with a smile, May Lord grant you all that you wish, May each day be happy and worthwhile! Happy Naag Panchami 2020.

Messages:

Shubh Nag PanchamiMay Lord Shiva Bless you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami. Shubh Nag Panchami.

May Nag Devta bless you with all prosperity and happiness Subh Nag Panchami to all of your family.

May god SHIVA. MAKE ALL HAPPY & prosperous! Happy Nag Panchami.

Om namha shivay Om namha shivay Om namha shivay Om namha shivay Om namha shivay This maha mantra will remove. Keep it in HEART! It will give us infinite energy. HAPPY NAG PANCHAMI!!

The Nag Panchami festival teaches us an important life lesson that we must respect Mother Nature and all her creations. A very happy Nag Panchami to you and everyone in your family

Nag Panchami ka pavan parv hume srishti ka aadar evam sanman kerna sikhata hai. Happy Nag Panchami.

May lord Shiva give you success and smiles May all your dreams come true These are my wishes straight from heart Coming especially for you Happy Nag Panchami 2020.

Luck, success, and courage too May this day bring fortune for you. Pray to Shiva and wishes shall live You will receive more than you give. Happy Nag Panchami 2020.

