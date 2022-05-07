New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Mothers are one of the most important people in our lives. Mothers are a true blessing for all of us and she is the one who is the pillar of the house. In order to acknowledge all the sacrifices and praise mothers' hard work, people observe Mother's Day on May 8 every year. It is the official day to make our mothers feel special about themselves.

On this day, people find different ways to treat their moms. If you want to wish your mom heartfelt wishes and messages, then this article is for you.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you warm wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share with your mom. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Mother's Day 2022: Wishes

“I hope that all the days of your life are full of smiles and satisfaction. Best wishes mum for your special party.”

“Thanks for being an incredible mother and role model to me during my childhood. I am so thankful to have your support and guidance as I navigate through life. Happy Mother’s Day!”

“I got all my good qualities from you, Mom! Isn’t it lucky you had more than enough for both of us?”

“Home is wherever you are, Mom.”

“Mom, you are the most outstanding woman in my life, and you’ll always be my number one. Have a very happy Mother’s Day!”

“Best friends and the best mother ever; you are seriously a gift to me! I love you. Happy Mother’s day!”

“Near or far, I’m always so grateful for the wonderful mom you are.

“Motherhood is the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary – it’s an act of infinite optimism.”

“To the person who has done more for me than anyone in this world! Love you, Mama!”

“Thank you Mom for showing me how to be the best version of myself. I am a strong woman because a strong woman raised me. I am so thankful for everything you’ve done for me.”

“Mom, I honestly don’t know how I’d get through each day without you by my side. Thank you for being such a supportive mother to me. Happy Mother’s Day!

“You gave me the gift of life so our gifts to you pale in comparison. Happy Mother’s Day!”

“If I wrote down all the reasons I love you, it'd take up a whole book!”

“To be able to say the word “mom”, the lips must kiss each other twice”

“The one who comforts me, The one who helps me with my duties, The one who makes me cuddle, Without you I am nothing, Without you I am not there, For you my heart is full of love, I loved you I love you and I will always love you.”

“My mom is my ray of sunshine. And also my rainbow. My sweet ray of happiness. Who puts on lots of colors. In my little heart. I wanted to tell you that I love you. And even if I don’t often give it back to you. Know that I mean it all the time.”

“I feel so lucky to have you as my mom. Thanks for always believing in me and doing so much for me each day. Have a great Mother’s Day, you deserve to be spoiled!”

Mother's Day 2022: Messages

I’m glad that you’re my mother because I’m not sure anyone else could have put up with me this long! Love you, Mom

Happy Mother’s Day to my very own superhero and the No. 1 problem-solver in my life. I hope you have a great day!

In your arms, you held us. Little did we know but you have given us the greatest treasure that will never fade in our hearts and that’s your love.

Thank you for always being there, Mom. Happy Mother’s Day!

Happy Mother’s Day Mom! Although we’re far apart you are always in my heart. I love you and miss you more than words can say.

Growing up I don’t think I realized just how much you did to keep our day-to-day life running so smoothly. Now that I’m grown up, I am in awe of everything you did for us, and I admire you all the more. Thank you for making my childhood such a special one! I love you, Mom!

Mom, have a wonderful Mother's Day! Thank you for taking such good care of me. I know it's not always easy! I adore you.

Thank you for providing me with the best aspects of life: your love, care, and cooking. Mother's Day greetings!

Happy Mother's Day to the most amazing mother on the planet. To the moon and back, I adore you!

You're the finest, Mom! Thank you for everything you do. Mother's Day greetings!

To the most incredible mother in the universe you! Happy Mother's Day. Thank you for being so fantastic!

Mother's Day 2022: Quotes

“My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in your mind.” —Michael Jordan

“Acceptance, tolerance, bravery, compassion. These are the things my mom taught me.” —Lady Gaga

“Motherhood: All love begins and ends there. ” —Robert Browning

“A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” —Princess Diana

“All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.” —Abraham Lincoln

“It’s not easy being a mother. If it were, fathers would do it.” —The Golden Girls

“God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.” —Rudyard Kipling

“My mother is a walking miracle.” —Leonardo DiCaprio

“Life began with waking up and loving my mother’s face.” —George Eliot

“We are born of love; love is our mother.” —Rumi

“A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.” —Unknown

“When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” —Charley Benetto

“The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.” —James E. Faust

“Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob.” —Leroy Brownlow

“A mother understands what a child does not say.” —Jewish proverb

“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power.” —Maya Angelou

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen