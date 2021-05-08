Happy Mother's Day 2021: Send these warm-sweet messages, wishes and quotes to your lovely mothers on this special day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Mothers are the best creation of a God. They didn't just help us walk but also taught us to fight our fears and obstacles on our own. She is like a ray of hope in the dark times and one of the biggest strength of her kids. Unknowingly she has made many sacrifices for her kids, so to thank her for those supreme sacrifices, every year on the second Sunday of May we celebrate Mother's Day. It is the best opportunity to thank our mothers for the unconditional love she has given to us. This year, this auspicious day will be celebrated on May 9, 2021. However, this year celebration is going to be different as once again we are locked at homes due to a pandemic. So if you are unable to plan something big, then just drop a heartwarming message to make them realise that their sons and daughters care about them.

Ahead of Mother's Day, we have brought you some warm and sweet messages, wishes and quotes that you can send to your mothers if you are miles away. Also, you can share these quotes on your Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram status.

Mother's Day 2021 Wishes

I’m so lucky to have you as my mother. I’m sure no one else would have put up with me this long. Happy Mother’s Day 2021.

Mom, thank you so much for everything you’ve done for me. Happy Mother’s Day!

Happy Mother’s Day to a woman who deserves a medal. for putting up with me all these years.

For all the pain I have given you, I am sorry. But I promise that I will only give you smiles and happiness. Best wishes on Mother’s Day 2021.

Dear Mummy, I wouldn't have gotten this far without you. You're my rock! I love you dearly. Enjoy your Day! Happy Mother's Day.

To the mom, who bears all the pain and faces all the difficulties just to make me happy and comfortable, wish you a heartfelt Mother’s Day!

I wish one day I could grow up to become as graceful, as strong, as loving as you are. Wishing Happy Mother’s Day to the mom who inspires me.

Right from the start, you were the one who nurtured me, prayed over me, worried about me, guided me, and supported me in every pursuit. Happy Mother’s Day maa!

Your love feels like sunshine and smiles. I hope I can be just like you, dearest. Thank you for everything! Have a joyous day!

Miss you Mum, can’t wait to be reunited so we can celebrate properly. Have a wonderful Mother’s Day and thanks for everything!

Mum, thanks for keeping it together and keeping us all going in these strange times. We love you! Happy Mother’s Day!

You are my best friend and you’ll always be. Thank you for guiding me through life and helping me become a better person.

Mother’s Day is every day when you have a gift of a child like me!

Happy Mother’s Day, and thank you for your service. We salute you.

Happy Mother’s Day! We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you. Literally.

Mother's Day 2021 Quotes

“It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful?” — Mahatma Gandhi

“The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.” — James E. Faust

"Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face." — George Eliot

"If at first, you don't succeed, try doing it the way mom told you to in the beginning." — Unknown

“When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” — Charley Benetto

"We are born of love; Love is our mother." — Rumi

“My Mother: She is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her. ” — Jodi Picoult

"The best place to cry is on a mother's arms." — Jodi Picoult

"When you look into your mother's eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth." — Mitch Albom

“Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together.” — Susan Gale

“Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children.” — William Makepeace Thackeray

“Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob.” — Leroy Brownlow

"All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." - Abraham Lincoln

“A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.” — Unknown

"When you look into your mother's eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth." — Mitch Albom

"Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a mother." — Unknown

"He didn't realise that love as powerful as your mother's for you leaves its own mark." — J.K. Rowling

"Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children." — William Makepeace Thackeray

"A mother is she who can take the place of all others but whose place no one else can take." — Cardinal Meymillod

Mother's Day 2021 Messages

Happy Mother’s Day! Thank you for always being the shining example of what I wanted to be like when I grew up!

Thank you for laughing with us in the best of times and sticking with us through the worst of times! What would we do without you?

I hope to be a mother like you, strong, loving, devoted, inspiring, wonderful, and cool. Thank you momi for everything that you have done. I thank god for having you as part of my life, today what I have become it's because of you.

Mumma, Thank you for being there with me through thick and thin. It was so helpful knowing that you were there no matter what! Sending hugs, kisses and my love to you on your special day.

I love you, Mom! Hope you love your day. You deserve every bit of it!

I'm a son to an amazing mother, a husband to a beautiful wife and will be a parent of an enormously little person someday. I know I never say it, but I want you to know that I'm what you made me, all the same. I know there's nothing that can be done to pay your sacrifices but I will try being a blend of you and dad. I will try being a motherly father. Thank you, Maa!

Especially for you on Mother's Day. The very best of wishes come with this message here for this is such a special day that comes but once a year.

Thank you seems very small to say when I think about all the sacrifices you have made for me. I love you, dearest Mommy. Happy Mothers Day to you.

My heartfelt wish for you on Mother's Day is that you are healthy, happy, and loved each and every single day.

I'm so lucky to have you as my mother ... I am sure no one else would have put up with me this long if you are away from her

You’re my one and only mom, and I’ll always have a special place in my heart for you. Happy Mother’s Day!

Happy Mother’s Day to a woman who truly does it all! I love you so much! Thank you for everything you do for us!

Mom, from feeding and clothing me, to loving me in the tough times, to helping me succeed in my goals– I owe it all to you.

Happy Mother’s Day to the best mother and wife in the world. What would we all do without you?

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv