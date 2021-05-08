Happy Mother's Day 2021: Share these beautiful poems and quotes to express your love and care for your mother on this special day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Mother's Day 2021 is celebrated on the second Sunday of May to mark the importance of mother in our lives. This special day celebrates the pious and beautiful bond of a mother and her kids across the globe. It's not easy to pen our emotions for our mothers, but with the help of poems, we can express our love, affection and gratitude very easily. So as Mother's Day is around the corner, we have brought you some heartwarming poems and quotes that you can share on this day to express your love and care for your mother.

Mother's Day 2021 Poems

Mystery Mom

Mom, your love is a mystery:

How can you do it all?

You’re always there with the perfect fix

For my problems, big and small.

Your love protects me day after day,

So I’m fearless, safe and sound.

I feel that I can do anything

Whenever you’re around.

Mom, your love is a mystery,

I haven’t got a clue

Why you love me all time,

But I’m very glad you do!

By Joanna Fuchs

What "Mother" Means

"Mother" is such a simple word,

But to me, there’s meaning seldom heard.

For everything I am today,

My mother’s love showed me the way.

I’ll love my mother all my days,

For enriching my life in so many ways.

She set me straight and then set me free,

And that’s what the word "mother" means to me.

Thanks for being a wonderful mother, Mom!

By Karl Fuchs

Guiding Light Mom

Mom, from the time I was really young,

I realized I had someone...you,

who always cared,

who always protected me,

who was always there for me no matter what?

You taught me right from wrong,

and pushed me to do the right thing,

even when it was hard to do.

You took care of me when I was sick,

and your love helped make me well.

You had rules,

and I learned that when I obeyed them,

my life was simpler, better, richer.

You were and are

the guiding light of my life.

My heart is filled with love for you,

my teacher, my friend, my mother.

By Karl and Joanna Fuchs

A Thank You Note

You have told me

All the things

I need to hear

Before I knew I needed to hear them

To be unafraid

Of all the things

I used to fear,

Before I knew

I shouldn’t fear them.

Lang Leav

Never Enough

Sometimes I know the words to say to give thanks for all you've done,

but then they fly up and away as quickly as they come.

How could I possibly thank you enough, the one who makes me whole,

the one to whom I owe my life, the forming of my soul.

The one who tucked me in at night, the one who stopped my crying,

the one who was the expert at picking up when I was lying.

Reanna Almeida



Mother's Day 2021 Quotes

“Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heartthrob.” —Leroy Brownlow

“There is nothing as sincere as a mother’s kiss.” —Saleem Sharma





“A mother is your first friend, your best friend, your forever friend.” —Unknown

“When you are looking at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know.” —Charley Benetto

“Mothers are like glue. Even when you can’t see them, they’re still holding the family together.” —Susan Gale

“A mother is always the beginning. She is how things begin.” —Unknown

“My Mother: She is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her. ” —Jodi Picoult

My mother is a walking miracle.” —Leonardo DiCaprio

“Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children.” —William Makepeace Thackeray

“A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them.” —Victor Hugo

“The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation.” —James E. Faust

“There is no influence so powerful as that of the mother.” —Sara Josepha Hale

“Youth fades; love droops; the leaves of friendship fall; A mother’s secret hope outlives them all.” —Oliver Wendell Holmes

“Motherhood is the exquisite inconvenience of being another person’s everything.” —Unknown

“In the mother’s eyes, her smile, her stroking touch, the child reads the message: ‘You are there!’” —Adrienne Rich

“Mother’s love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved.” —Erich Fromm

“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power.” —Maya Angelou

“Motherhood is the biggest gamble in the world. It is the glorious life force. It’s huge and scary – it’s an act of infinite optimism.” —Gilda Radner

“It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful?” —Mahatma Gandhi

“There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood.” —Elder M. Russell Ballard

“A mother is the one who fills your heart in the first place.” —Amy Tan

“Only mothers can think of the future because they give birth to it in their children.” —Maxim Grosky

“There is no way to be a perfect mother, and a million ways to be a good one.” —Jill Churchill

“My mother was my role model before I even knew what that word was.” —Lisa Leslie

