New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Mothers are not a gift of God, rather she is the God who has come down to nurture her kids and make them a better human being. Princess Diana once said, "A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." Well, it's true, mother's hug is like medicine for her kids, she absorbs all the pains and stands by her kids in all their fights. No one can match the level of sacrifices she makes for her kids, whether it's in terms of comfort, dream or other things. Now, as mother's day is around the corner, plan to make her feel extra special on this special day.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is looming across globe, we cannot step outside of our houses, so the gifting options are limited. However, don't worry, we have brought you some DIY gift ideas that don't require getting out of the house, and you can make your mother feel extra special.

Do Household Chores

This is one of the biggest gifts you can give to your mother on Mother's Day as household chores such as tidying up rooms, kitchen, etc, makes her extremely tired. So take a broom in your hand and show your own skills without messing up things.

Handmade Cards

It may sound clique but for mother's, it's one of the most precious presents and since it's a hand made card it holds special importance. So horn up your skills and make a beautiful Mother's Day card adding your most happening pictures. You can take the help of YouTube.

Cook Desserts

Kuch meetha hojaye! Mother's Day is one of the auspicious days so bake a delicious cake or cookies for her. Also, you can take the help of your mother in baking these desserts, this will boost your bond.

Watch Movies

Mother's are so busy that they are unable to watch movies, so why not use this day and turn your home into a theatre. Make a list of her favourite movie and binge watch all day.

Say Thank You

How often have you thanked your mother for the things she has done for you? We know you have done it rarely, so Mother's Day is the appropriate moment to appreciate her efforts. To express your gratitude, you need a jar, decorate it and fill it with small thank you notes.

