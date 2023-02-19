Missing Day 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share With Your Loved Ones

EVERY YEAR, February 20 is celebrated as Missing Day in the Anti-valentine's week. This week includes seven days which are slap day, kick day, perfume day, flirt day, confession day, miss day, and breakup day. The sixth day celebrated as Missing Day can be your ideal opportunity to let your loved ones know that you miss them. The missing day commemorates the absence of loved ones who may have departed for some specific reasons, be it death, distance, or break up.

As Missing Day is here, we bring you some sweet wishes and special messages to share with your loved ones and let them know that you're thinking about them.

Missing Day 2023: Wishes And Messages

"I wish on Missing Day you could get back all those whom you loved and miss badly. Best wishes on this day to you."

"On Missing Day, I really wish that you forgive me with all your heart and come back into my life to make it a beautiful one again with your presence."

"When you really miss someone, you miss their sweet, small things that were so special. Happy Missing Day."

"Missing you would transform all my pain into pleasure if I get to know that even you are missing me equally."

"Because I never cared for your presence, that is the reason I am missing you the most in your absence."

"Life has its own way of teaching us lessons, when we start taking our loved ones for granted, we miss them badly when they are not around."

"Days will always be busy but always find time for special ones because one day you will end up missing them."

"Present is what you have and you must spend it with your loved ones so that you don’t miss having memories with them."

"You were the best part of me and when you are not there, what am I supposed to do? Missing you!"

"Tum juda ho mujhse par phir bhi tum mujh mein baaki ho. Tum nahi ho yahan par phir bhi mere dil mein tum abhi bhi ho."

"Miss karti hu tumko har din har raat, yaad aati hai tumhari har baat. Wo ache din fir se wapas aa jayein, tum fir se meri zindagi mein laut aao."

"Bhale hi duniya mein log hain tamaam par koi khaas hai jiske naa hone se yeh duniya khali si lagti hai. Happy Missing Day."

"Sometimes time makes me alone, but the family doesn’t. They believe in you even after you fail, they support you even though you lose confidence, and they make you stronger even after you have nothing to stand. Family is the magic and everything."