New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Love is expressed in many ways, from giving a special gift to someone to saying out those heartfelt words, it can be done in several ways. One of the ways to express your feelings is by telling that special someone that you miss them. Every year, February 20 is observed as Missing Day. This day falls on the sixth day of Anti-Valentine Week. The 'unromantic week' started on February 15 with Slap Day, and it will mark an end on February 21 with Breakup Day.

On this occasion of Missing Day, we are bringing the best wishes, quotes, and messages that you can share with your loved ones, and it will help you out in expressing your feelings to your special someone:

Wishes and messages to share on Missing Day 2021:

*“On Missing Day, my heart saddens a lot more as I miss you a lot more…. I wish you were here with me, loving me and caring for me.”

*“When you really miss someone, you miss their sweet, small things that were so special…. Happy Missing Day.”

*“Days will always be busy but always find time for special ones because one day you will end up missing them.”

*"Falling in love with you was a mistake… a mistake worth making. I miss you."

*"I don’t miss you… I miss a part of me."

*“Present is what you have and you must spend it with your loved ones so that you don’t miss having memories with them.”

Shayaris to share on Missing Day

*Hum Chaahe To Bhi Tujhe Bhula Nahi Sakte,

Teri Yaadon Se Daaman Chura Nahi Sakte,

Tere Bina Jeena Ek Pal Bhi Mumkin Nahi,

Tumhein Chahte Hain Itna Ki Bata Nahi Sakte.

*Kaash Tu Bhi Ban Jaye Teri Yaadon Ki Tarah,

Na Waqt Dekhe Na Bahana, Bas Chali Aaye.

*Dil Mein Aap Ho Aur Koyi Khaas Kaise Hoga,

Yaadon Mein Aapke Siwa Koyi Paas Kaise Hoga,

Hichkiyan Kehti Hain Aap Yaad Karte Ho,

Par Bologe Nahi To Mujhe Ehsaas Kaise Hoga?

Quotes to share on Missing Day

*“Because I never cared for your presence, that is the reason I am missing you the most in your absence.”

*“Life has its own way of teaching us lessons… when we start taking our loved ones for granted, we miss them badly when they are not around.”

*“Love is missing someone whenever you’re apart, but somehow feeling warm inside because you’re close in heart.” — Kay Knudsen

*“Missing Day reminds us to never take our loved ones lightly because one day we will miss them badly.”- Anonymous

*"The scary thing about distance is you don’t know whether they’ll miss you or forget you.” – Nicolas Sparks

*“If I had a single flower for every time I think about you, I could walk forever in my garden.” – Claudia Adrienne Grandi

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma