Makar Sankranti 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status To Share On This Day

MAKAR SANKRANTI is an auspicious festival celebrated across the country. Makar Sankranti festival marks the Sun's transition from Sagittarius zodiac sign to Capricorn or Makar. Popularly known as the 'Kite Festival' of the country, Makar Sankranti is determined by the annual movement of the Sun, the date of the festival remains the same as per the Gregorian calendar year after year.

This festival is celebrated in different parts of the country with varied names and customs. It is regarded as important for spiritual practices and people take a spiritual bath in sacred rivers including Ganga, Yamuna, Krishna and Kaveri. We bring you a compiled list of heartwarming wishes and quotes to share with your friends and family on this occasion.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Wishes

Sankranti, the festival of the sun is here! May it bring you greater knowledge and wisdom and light up your life for the entire new year. Happy Makar Sankranti!

The harvest festival is here and I wish that this occasion brings glory and goodness to your life. Wishing you a very Happy Makar Sankranti 2023.

May this festival fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm, and help you get all the happiness and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti to all!

Hope this festive season brings joy to you and your loved ones; and may all your wishes come true this year. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Hope the rising sun on Makar Sankranti fills your life with abundant joy and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Messages

May this Makar Sankranti fill your life with joy, happiness, and love. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti!

On this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, I wish you are blessed with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May this Makar Sankranti takes away all your sadness and lighten your life with warmth, joy, happiness, and love forever!

Enjoy this festival with the sweetness of rewrite, moongfali, and popcorn and spread happiness. Happy Makar Sankranti 2023!

May your days be filled with joy, weeks of happiness, months filled with prosperity, and years of celebrations are sent your way. May God bless you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti 2023: Quotes

As the sun starts its northward journey, let’s come together and celebrate this season of opulence with love, peace, and joy. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti”

Worship the Lord Sun, fly the kite and celebrate the day, as this is the season of harvest. Happy Makar Sankranti to all.”

“The festival of sun and harvest is here. May it enlighten your mind with knowledge and wisdom. Happy Makar Sankranti dear”

“Explore out the brightest light coming from the sun's rays and enjoy this gentle breeze & cool air with hearty music. Wish you a very Happy Makar Sankranti”

“Life is a path, if you do not walk carelessly on this path then difficulties will definitely come. Happy Makar Sankranti.”

“Again this new season has come, with the spring for the crops, now again it is the turn to work in the fields.Happy Makar sankranti. ”