New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Makar Sankranti is knocking at our doors, and people across India are going to celebrate the festival dedicated to the sun god on January 14. Makar Sankranti is celebrated with a lot of zeal in the country. On this day people worship, prepare delicious food and share a lot of good wishes with their loved ones.

The day also marks the Sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn. On this day, people take a dip in the holy waters of the Ganges, and then food and sweets are offered to the sun god and worshiped. Apart from that, making Khichdi holds a special significance on this day. The dish is prepared with devotion and then offered to God. Later, the Khichdi is consumed by everyone in the family as prasad.

The day not only brings hopes and good wishes, but it also brings the promise of prosperity. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, we have curated a few of the wishes and messages that you can with your loved ones.

*May this harvest festival help you reap a lot of success and happiness in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

*On this auspicious day dedicated to harvesting, I hope that the almighty give you the strength to harvest all the happiness and success that you and your family deserve. Happy Makar Sankranti!

*May God help you prolong your happiness and success just like the prolonged days that we will have from now. Wishing you and your family a very happy Makar Sankranti

*May the Sun God bring happiness and a lot of success and prosperity in your life. Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti.

*On this auspicious day of new beginnings, I hope with all my heart that the Sun God may open doors of success and new paths in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

*On this special day dedicated to Sun, I hope you are blessed by the holy rays sent to you by the Sun God. A very happy Makar Sankranti!

*May the Sun God throw rays of happiness and prosperity in your life. Wishing you and your family very happy Makar Sankranti

*I hope the Sun’s rays on this day dedicated to Surya ji are bright enough to wash out all the negativity around you and your family. Happy Makar Sankranti!

*May you reach new points of happiness and cheerfulness like the beautiful kites in the sky. Happy Makar Sankranti!

*May you rise high just like the colorful kites in the sky. Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti!

*May God bring a lot of colors in your life on this day of new beginnings. Happy Makar Sankranti!

*Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti, from our family to yours!

*May this harvesting season bring you success and wealth. Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti!

*I may be far away, but the warmth of my wishes will surely reach you. Happy Makar Sankranti!

*I hope the winds on this auspicious day help you fly your kite up high as well as take you on new heights this year. Happy Makar Sankranti!

*May the Sun God shower you and your family will a lot of blessings this Makar Sankranti!

*A new start, a new goal with happiness. Wishing you a very Happy Makar Sankranti!

*May this harvesting season bring you success and wealth. Have a happy and safe Maar Sankranti!

*It’s a day of new beginnings for everyone and new begins are full of thrills and experiences. Wishing you a very happy Makar Sankranti from my family and me!

*May happiness and prosperity be radiated through the holy rays of the sun to your family. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen