New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Makar Sankranti is here, and people are worshipping Lord Surya to seek his blessings for a healthy and prosperous life. The day is observed across the nation with different names, but when this is common that is 'khichdi'. On this day, people cook delicious khichdi and relish it with papad, pickle and curd. However, in Gujarat, apart from khichdi, there is one more thing that makes this festival special and grandeur.

Celebrated as Uttarayan, a kite festival is organised by Gujaratis where people gather at their terrace to fly kite and scream Kai Po Che when they cut someone else's kite to make to the top. Kite flying holds a great significance on this day as it is believed flying kites come with health benefits. People are exposed to the sun for a long time as they fly kites, the rays of the sun are like nectar for the body in curing various diseases. Uttarayan is the Indian version of Thanksgiving, by welcoming harvest season and spending time with family members.

International Kite Festival 2022

Not just this, Uttarayan is also celebrated as International Kite Festival Day, marking the harvest season. It originated in Gujarat, India and soon spread across the globe. The first International Kite Festival was observed in 1989, and ever since then, it has continued. The event takes place in Ahmedabad, also known as the kite capital of Gujarat, accommodating visitors from various nations.

In India, Kings used to observe this festival by flying kiter, but later, Nawabs also started flying kites as they found the sport entertaining, and a way to display their skills and power. Over time, this sport began to reach the masses and has become an international event.

In 2012, the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat mentioned that the International Kite Festival in Gujarat was attempting to enter the Guinness World Records book due to the participation of 42 nations that year.

