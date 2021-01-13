Happy Makar Sankranti 2021: The festival marks the end of the winter season and commemorate the beginning of harvest season. Let us look at how the transition of sun in Capricon will have an effect your zodiac signs.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The auspicious Hindu festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated across the country with different customs and local traditions on January 14. The festival marks the end of the winter season and commemorate the beginning of harvest season. It is one of the few Indian festivals that has been observed according to Solar Cycles, thus it falls on the same Georgian date every year on January 14 and 15. Let us look at how the transition of sun in Capricon will have an effect your zodiac signs.

Aeries

Uttarayan is likely to have an overall positive impact on you. You will get the blessings of the elderly and your financial condition is likely to improve.

Taurus

The transition of sun in Capricon will bring you luck and new opportunities. Your financial condition may improve and a long-pending work may finally be completed.

Gemini

The transit foresees you are prone to wasting excessive money on your travels. Keep a check on your financial spending. Work harder and you will find success in your endeavours. Your prestige in the society will increase

Cancer

The transition of sun will have a positive impact on you. You will get a new opportunity after the transit and so you are advised to keep working hard. Your relationship with your partner will see a positive change.

Leo

You are advised to take care of your health and not stress over anything much. Avoid undertaking travels in haste and keep a check on your diet.

Libra

The transit foresees that your prestige in society will increase. You are likely to get a promotion or a good job opportunity might come your way. Overall, the transition will be auspicious for you

Libra

The festival will not be auspicious for the people of this zodiac sign. You are likely to have a dispute with one of your family members.

Scorpio

You are vulnerable to sustaining an injury on this day. Avoid travelling in haste and keep a check on your health. New opportunities may come your way but avoid making long-term plans without ideal consideration.

Sagittarius

The transit will bring happiness and peace in your life. New opportunities may knock your door and overall the festival will be auspicious for you.

Capricorn

The transit is coming your way and you are advised to keep a check on your temper. Your prestige in the society will increase though you are advised to keep a check on your words.

Aquarius

The festival will not be auspicious for the people of this zodiac sign. Keep a check on your financial spending and avoid making decisions in haste.

Pisces

The transit will bring luck and new opportunities. The stars are very favourable and you are likely to find success in your endeavours.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja