New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Mahavir Jayanti is an auspicious festival that is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir. This is one of the important festivals of Jainism and they observe this day to celebrate the birth of the 24th Tirthankar of Jainism. This year, Mahavir Jayanti will be observed on April 25.

On this auspicious day, Jains across the world celebrate this day with full zeal and zest and they read religious rhymes and donate food and clothes to the needy on this day.

Ahead of the special day of Jainism, here are some wishes, messages and inspirational quotes that you can share with friends and family:

Mahavir Jayanti 2021 Wishes:

*Follow the path of non-violence

Take the holy pledge on this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti.

* Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

* May Lord Mahavir bless you on Mahavir Jayanti, and always.

* May the teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire you

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

* Sending you warm wishes this Mahavir Jayanti.

*Take the pledge of non-violence on this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti.

*On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I wish you lots of happiness, good health and success.

*On this holy occasion, I wish that you always walk on the path of truth and peace…. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

*Sending best wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti…..I wish that you are blessed with peace and happiness….. I wish that your bond of love grow stronger….. I wish that you are always smiling and joyous!

*Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you and your family. May your life is full of positivity and brightness, happiness and purity. May you always choose the path of kindness and righteousness.

*Live and Let Live, wishing you and your family a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

*Let's pray for peace and harmony for all humankind on this auspicious day. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

*The best way to observe such an auspicious occasion is to strive for peace and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

Mahavir Jayanti 2021 Inspirational Quotes:

"If you want to cultivate a habit, do it without any reservation, till it is firmly established. Until it is so confirmed, until it becomes a part of your character, let there be no exception, no relaxation of effort." -Lord Mahavira

"A man is seated on top of a tree in the midst of a burning forest. He sees all living beings perish. But he doesn't realize that the same fate is soon to overtake him also. That man is fool."- Lord Mahavira

"Don't accumulate if you do not need. The excess of wealth in your hands is for the society, and you are the trustee for the same." -Lord Mahavira

"Fight with yourself, why fight with external foes? He, who conquers himself through himself, will obtain happiness." - Lord Mahavira

"In happiness and suffering, in joy and grief, we should regard all creatures as we regard our own self." - Lord Mahavira

Mahavir Jayanti 2021 Messages:

* Lets Pray for Peace and Harmony

For All of Humandkind on this Auspicious Day

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

* May Lord Mahavir bless you with knowledge.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!

*May the holy words show you the path to never-ending happiness. Sending you warm wishes. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

*Live and Let Live,

Wishing you and your family

a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

*Follow the Path of Nonviolence. Take Pledge on this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti. Happy Mahavir Jayanti to you.

*In happiness and suffering, in joy and grief, we should regard all creatures as we regard our own self. Wishing everyone a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti. May your lives be blessed with peace and harmony.

