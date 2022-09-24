Shubho Mahalaya 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook To Shares On This Auspicious Day

THE Auspicious festival of Navratri is near and the Durga Puja celebration is all set to commence with Mahalaya. Mahalaya occurs on the last day of Pitru Paksha or Shraadh and it is also the most significant day of Pitru Paksha. As per the Hindu beliefs, Pitru Paksha is a 15 lunar days period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors. Celebrate this auspicious day with your friends and family by sending them these wishes and quotes.

Mahalaya 2022: Wishes

Celebrate the victory of good over evil. Shubho Mahalaya!

May this festive season brighten your days and nights. May it add colour and make your life more bright. May it amply remove all worries from your life, and give you strength to face every strife.

Shubho Mahalaya!

With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. Shubho Mahalaya to you and your family!

May the great goddess Maa Durga provide you with the strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Shubho Mahalaya!

Shubho Mahalaya! With the end of the Pitru Paksha, let us all gear up to welcome Maa Durga. May the blessings of the Mother Goddess always be with you.

Wishing Goddess Durga to take away all of your vices and give you happiness. Fill your life with the colour of pleasure and success, and grants you peace for all your wishes and hopes. Happy Mahalaya!

Mahalaya 2022: Messages

Wishing Goddess Durga destroys all evil around you. May the Goddess fill your life with prosperity and happiness. May you have immense peace this Devi Paksha. Happy Mahalaya!

Goddess’ blessing will take away all obstacles out of your path of life as she removes the darkness from the universe on this auspicious day.

May Ma Durga grant you the strength to kill the ‘demons’ within, grant you the courage to push aside ‘evil’ longings and greed, end all your miseries and illuminate your life and soul with true happiness. Shubho Devi Paksha. Shubho Mahalaya!

May Maa Durga empower you and your family with her Nine Swaroopa of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Education, Bhakti & Shakti. Happy Mahalaya!

Rupam dehi, Jayam dehi, Yasho dehi, Diswo jahi! May Maa Durga's homecoming fill Earth with new hope and joy, this Mahalaya!

Every day the sun rises to give us a message that darkness will always be beaten by light. Let us follow the same natural rule. Shubho Mahalaya!

May all your miseries end, and you have a lovely life ahead. Mahalaya wishes to you!