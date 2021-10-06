New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri is standing right around the corner and today on October 6 is the last day of Pitru Paksha (Shraadh). This day is also considered as the beginning of Devi Paksha and starting of Navratri for Bengalis. On this event, devotees pray to Maa Durga in the early morning by listening to the chants of the Goddess.

Families and close ones come together to worship for the special day. But due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, it is still not very safe for people to visit each other. Therefore, here we are with a few wishes, quotes and more about Mahalaya 2021 which you can share with your near and dear ones. Take a look:

May all your worries go away. Lots of strength and good health to you. Subho Mahalaya!

Celebrate the victory of good over evil. Subho Mahalaya!

May all your miseries end, and you have a lovely life ahead. Mahalaya wishes to you!

Durga Puja infuses our hearts and minds with positivity and zeal to keep moving ahead with happiness. Shubho Mahalaya!

Every day the sun rises to give us a message that darkness will always be beaten by light. Let us follow the same natural rule. Shubho Mahalaya!

Rupam dehi,

Jayam dehi,

Yasho dehi,

Diswo jahi!

May Maa Durga's homecoming fill Earth with new hope and joy, this Mahalaya!

May this festive season brightens your days and nights.

May it add colour and make your life more bright.

May it amply remove all worries from your life, and give you strength to face every strife.

Shubho Mahalaya!

With the blessings of Maa Durga, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. Shubho Mahalaya to you and your family!

May Maa Durga's blessings remove all obstacles from your life as she removes the darkness from the universe on this auspicious day.

May the great goddess Maa Durga provide you with the strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Shubho Mahalaya!

